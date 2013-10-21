Real Madrid vs. Juventus: The View From Madrid

Two giants of world football will clash on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu. There is no shortage of storylines for Real Madrid vs. Juventus; Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane face off against the team they used to manage and play for, respectively, while two legendary goalkeepers in Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon will be between the sticks. These two clubs are the most decorated in Spain and Italy and have plenty of history in the Champions League; in 1998, Real Madrid ended a 32-year drought and lifted the big-eared trophy for the 7th time in their history, defeating the Old Lady 1-0 in Amsterdam. In six competitive matches against Juventus at the Bernabéu, Madrid have won 4 times, but Juventus were victorious in the most recent match in Spain in 2008.

This is one of the most anticipated matches of the Champions League group stage, but the two clubs arrive at the game in very different states. Ancelotti is under some pressure for the way Real Madrid have begun the season, but a strong performance at the weekend and two wins from two in the group contrasts sharply with Juventus’ current form, both in the league and in Europe. La Vecchia Signora could only manage 2 draws from the opening Champions League fixtures and she now sits 5 points off the pace in Serie A. However, Madrid have the clásico with Barcelona on Saturday lurking over their heads, and there are no guarantees when two of Europe’s elite face off.

Team News

Real Madrid played perhaps their best game of the season on Saturday in a 2-0 win over Málaga. The team dominated possession and could have had more goals if not for an outstanding performance by Málaga keeper Willy Caballero. Gareth Bale returned to the fold with a late appearance but probably will not be risked in a starting role by Ancelotti. Raphaël Varane was out of action at the weekend due to complications from his surgically repaired knee but rejoins the squad for Wednesday’s clash. Xabi Alonso has returned to train with the group but still has some work to do before he can make his return.

Squad: Casillas, D. López, J. Fernández; Ramos, Varane, Pepe, Nacho, Arbeloa, Carvajal, Marcelo, Coentrão; Illarra, Khedira, Modrić, Isco, Di María, Casemiro; Cristiano, Benzema, Morata, Jesé, Bale

Three Danger Men

Cristiano Ronaldo

This one is obvious; Cristiano is always the most dangerous player that Real Madrid opponents have to deal with. The top scorer in last year’s Champions League is off to a great start already, topping the scoring charts with 5 goals after 2 games. He will be looking to add to that tally against Juventus and exploit the left flank, which will likely be covered by Martín Cáceres, as all reports suggest Antonio Conte will switch to a 4-3-1-2 to cope with Madrid's wingers. Cristiano will find things more difficult as he gets closer to goal, however, dealing with Juve’s tough central defenders Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, and Leonardo Bonucci.

Ángel Di María

Ángel Di María has been in sensational form over the past few games. He leads all players with 3 Champions League assists, including a spectacular rabona cross that Ronaldo headed home against Copenhagen. With Di María’s form and Gareth Bale’s fitness, the Argentine is almost guaranteed to start on the right side in this match. His work rate is also crucial, and he will be expected to track back and help cover against Arturo Vidal and Carlos Tévez - two dangerous players who never stop running themselves.

Marcelo

After missing the second half of last season with a foot injury, the Brazilian is back and once again in the discussion for best left back in the world. Marcelo is not a lock to start however, as he does have durability issues and Ancelotti may opt to rest him for the clásico and start Fábio Coentrão instead. The danger he creates on the left side is undeniable though, and he may well see time even if he doesn't get the start. If the attack is not clicking with Coentrão, Marcelo could be one of the first men off the bench for Real Madrid.

Tactics

Real Madrid will stick with the 4-3-3 formation that has been working well lately. Álvaro Arbeloa, Karim Benzema, and Luka Modrić will likely return to the starting XI, while Di María has performed well enough to keep his spot over Gareth Bale for now. Benzema and Sami Khedira will be expected to pressure Juventus’ key playmaker Andrea Pirlo, while Modrić will create further forward and Asier Illarramendi will be tasked with ballwinning and organizing in front of the defense.

Above is the likely starting XI for Real Madrid, but some places are in doubt. Isco has played a lot of minutes but could still be trusted by Ancelotti in the attacking midfield. Illarra may be the one sacrificed if Carletto feels the young Basque midfielder is still lacking the experience required for such a big time match. Dani Carvajal has performed very well this season and could start over Arbeloa, who may be saved for the clásico. Pepe is also in the mix at center back, especially if Varane is not 100% ready to go.

Importance of getting a result

Real Madrid don’t need this game as much as Juventus do, but given that it’s at the Bernabéu and every game matters for Los Blancos, a win will be highly prioritized. Furthermore, the clásico is coming up on Saturday and Madrid will want to go into that match with full confidence. Juventus have struggled in the Champions League and are reeling after seeing Fiorentina score 4 straight to earn a comeback victory in Serie A. Madrid will want to jump on that weakness and lock up progression from the group.

The preview from the Juventus perspective by Jack Gallagher can be found here.