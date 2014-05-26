Milan racing against time to convince Emery

The 42-year-old tactician has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Clarence Seedorf at AC Milan, if the Dutch manager is removed from his role as a manager.

With Unai Emery currently negotiating a new contract extension with Sevilla, reports from Italy are saying that Milan are preparing a counter-offer to try and persuade Emery to join them.

Berlusconi and Galliani are reportedly trying to reach Emery with a proposal before he renews his contract with the Europa League winners.

AC Milan think Emery is the right man to take the club forward, after taking Sevilla from mid-table last season to finishing fifth and doing an incredible feat by winning the Europa League.

Reports are saying that Sevilla are offering a big pay-rise to Emery so that he renews his contract with them, though Milan can certainly match that offer.

If Milan approach Emery he will have a very tough decision to make. Will he go to AC Milan and try to build a new project with them, or will he stay with the Europa League winners?