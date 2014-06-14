Total Football totally finished?
Cruyff and the 1974 Netherlands side introduced Total Football to the Dutch international team

After last night's stunning 5-1 victory from the Netherlands against current World champions Spain, questions have been raised about each sides playing style. Is it the end of the Spanish tiki-taka style of play, and can the same be said of the Netherlands's Total Football system?

Although the Spanish tactical demise is not the topic of this article, (you can read about it here https://www.vavel.com/en-us/soccer/359731-is-this-the-end-of-an-era-for-spain.html ) the way in which the Dutch adapted their system to counteract the tiki-taka may well end up renovating the Oranje's system.

The Total Football system was displayed for the first time on an international stage by Rinus Michels' 1974 World Cup runners-up, the NetherlandsLed by the irresistable Johan Cruyff and co., they reached the final in '74 and '78, losing out to more muscular sides (West Germany and Argentina) on both occasions. Total Football is a style of play where all 10 outfield players are comfortable in any position. The only player with a fixed position is the goalkeeper, with defenders, midfielders and strikers all costless to interchange, taking advantage of space left by the opposition. The system was all about creating space. Cruyff played in an advanced role, but would roam all over the pitch, meaning his teammates needed to be adept at switching positions. 

However, in 2010, the concepts of the Dutch, who were widely renowned for their beautiful, flowing style of play, were dramatically changed by manager at the time, Bert van Marwijk. The new approach still, however, brought defeat in the final against Spain, and the symbol of the Dutch campaign was this awful challenge from Nigel De Jong on Xabi Alonso in the final.