Greece - Japan Score and Text Commentary of 2014 FIFA World Cup

That's all from us at VAVEL UK, have a nice evening. We hope you enjoyed our live coverage of tonight's Group C clash, stay on the website for a detailed review later this evening. Goodnight!

FT : First ever clean sheet for Greece at a World Cup.

FT : And like that, the game's up. Both sides earn the first points of this year's competition, and resurrect their hopes of qualifying for the next stage. 0-0 draw in Natal.

93' Japan look set to draw this game, having been the better side. Greece will be delighted to get off the mark at this year's World Cup.

91' Greece looking to Fetfatseethis game out.

90' Honda drives through a static Greek defence but has no Endo' product, and Greece clear.

89' Endo fires in a low costless kick which Karnezis pushes away. The keeper is fouled just seconds later as Japan look to get on the scoreboard.

88' Japan break and Torosidis fouls Kagawa, and is booked.

87' Just three minutes to go! Can either team grab all 3 points?

85' Ferocious strike from Nagatomo very nearly is diverted in by Yoshida.

84' Uchida wins yet another corner.

82' Uchida puts in a dangerous cross but no one gets on the end of it.

81' Samaras fails to hit the target from 8 yards.

80' Kone OFF Salpingidis ON.

80' Greek corner.

78' Salpingidis ready to come on for Greece.

77' Vicious strike from Okubo is pushed away by Karnezis.

75' Okubo wins a costless kick on the right.

75' 15 minutes to go. Can either side make their mark?

73' Okazaki goes down in the area, nothing doing.

70' Another Japanese chance goes begging! Uchida fires wide at the far post!

68' Can Japan make the pressure count?

67: Sitter! Uchida squares to Okubo who misses on the slide!

65' Woeful costless kick from Honda.

64' Kagawa bursts into attack, and passes to Honda who wins a costless kick.

61' Greece costless kick.

60' Nagatomo wins another corner.

59' Gekas is on the end of the corner, but Kawashima puts it behind.

59' Yet another Greek corner.

58' Another corner for Greece.

57' Holebas wins a corner.

56' Kagawa ON Osako OFF.

55' Uchida wins a corner, Japan need to take advantage soon.

55' Endo's costless kick is blocked by Maniatis.

54' Honda picks out Osako who is again fouled in a dangerous area.

52' Endo passes to Honda who is tackled by Karagounis.

50' Endo delivers but no one gets on the Endo' it *ba dum tsch*

49' Nagatomo wins a costless kick.

46' Hasebe OFF Endo ON

46' We're back underway here! Endo is on for Japan!

HT :

HT : The main talking point here has been the red card for Katsouranis, for 2 bookable offences.

HT : Half time here in Natal, where it remains Japan 0-0 Greece.

45' Maniatis crosses for Gekas who is incorrectly called for offside, poor decision.

44' Karagounis swings in a dangerous costless kick, Torosidis heads wide.

40' Karagounis ON Fetfatzidis OFF

39' Torosidis breaks through the defence and smashes a shot, saved by Kawashima.

37' RED CARD! Katsouranis picks up his second yellow for Greece!

35' Nagatomo crosses again, Sokratis clears.

34' Gekas ON, Mitroglou OFF.

34' Theofanis Gekas is warming up for Greece.

33' Nagatomo crosses, Okubo heads over.

29' Mitroglou goes down and looks to be in pain.

28' Honda's costless kick is palmed away by Karnezis.

27' Japanese costless kick in a dangerous area.

26' Maniatis breaks into the Japan area, but his shot is blocked. Katsouranis is booked in the aftermath.

24' Poor delivery from Honda.

23' Japan costless kick in a dangerous area.

22' Cagey affair so far.

20' Osako cuts inside and releases a curlig effort, just wide of the post.

18' Osako is set up by Honda, and his 25 yard shot is easy for Karnezis.

17' Honda trys to pick out Osako, who's offside.

16' Japan effectively playing with 3 at the back, left back Nagatomo is very attack minded.

15' Yamaguchi is fouled by Katsouranis, costless kick.

12' Japan's captain Hasebe is booked.

11' Japan have had 70% possession so far.

10' Kone runs from midfield, his shot is saved by Kawashima.

9' Japan controlling early affairs here, intriguing battle between Samaras and Uchida.

7' Okazaki can't take down Uchida's long ball and it's a goal kick.

6' Honda almost plays in Osako but it's intercepted.

5' Hasebe heads away the corner.

4' Holebas' cross goes out of Uchida - corner.

3' Samaras plays the ball in for Mitroglou who's half chance is blocked.

1' Japan starting the brighter. Yamaguchi's shot is blocked.

23:00 Japan get the game underway!

22:58 Greece look to line out in a 4-5-1 formation.

22:57 Japan look to line out in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

22:53 Time for each side's national anthems.

22:51 The players are in the tunnel and we're almost ready to go here in Natal!

22:49 Another selection of the passionate fan base at tonights game ^

22:46 With Fetfatzidis and Mitroglou starting, Greece may well hope to play a more attacking style of football this evening.

22:41 It is currently 26 degrees in Natal.

22:40 We are 20 minutes away from kick off in what has the potential to be a classic World Cup tie, with both teams playing for their survival this evening in Natal!

22:36 Greek and Japanese fans cheer before the game ^

22:26 That leaves Group C delicately poised, with Colombia out in front on 6 points, Ivory Coast in 2nd with 3 points, and Japan and Greece at the bootom of the table 0 points to their names as of now. That will change after tonight's clash though.

22:23 Two other games took place today at the World Cup - with Colombia earning a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast and Uruguay beating England by the same scoreline.

22:20 The main surprise is that Manchester United attacking midfielder Shinji Kagawa finds himself on the bench for Japan.

22:19 Japan : Kawashima, Uchida, Honda, Nagatomo, Okazaki, Okubo, Konno, Yamaguchi, Hasebe, Osako, Yoshida

22:18 Greece : Karnezis, Torosidis, Manolas, Sokratis, Holebas, Katsouranis, Kone, Maniatis, Samaras, Fetfatzidis, Mitroglou

22:17 The offical line-ups for each side have been announced!

Joel Aguilar (El Salvador) will referee this evening's clash.

Japan will be looking to tke advantage of Greece's poor World Cup form. Greece have only won one of their last seven World Cup matches. They have lost all other six. The Euro 2004 champions have also got a World Cup goal record of 2-18.

Predicted line-ups Japan: Kawashima; Uchida, Yoshida, Morishige, Nagatomo; Hasebe, Yamaguchi; Okazaki, Honda, Kagawa; Osako

Predicted line-ups : Greece: Karnezis; Maniatis, Manolas, Samaras, Kone, Salpingidis, Torosidis, Gekas, Sokratis, Cholevas, Katsouranis

Each side looks to have a fresh bill of health going into the game, so any switches made are likely to be tactical.

The sides have locked horns just once previously in their history, with a 1-0 victory for the Japanese in the 2005 Confederations Cup.

A win for Japan would see them off the mark and onto 3 points, one behind Ivory Coast and 3 behind Colombia, and also give them a chance to progress should they get a good result against Colombia. Defeat would see them out of the competition.

A draw would leave each side on a point, with Ivory Coast sitting on 3 and Colombia cruising on 6. It would provide both teams with the opportunity to leapfrog Ivory Coast into 2nd place should they win their final clash.

A win for Greece would see them off the mark in the group, and put their fate in their own hands against Ivory Coast, who currently sit on 3 points after 2 games. Defeat tonight would see them out of the World Cup.

Greek attacker Georgios Samaras also spoke out: "Everyone expected we would have 11 men behind the ball, defend, defend, defend and give everything to keep a clean sheet. But I think what they saw was a team that likes to attack, that moves the ball really well, and that tries always to create chances."

Japan's goalscorer in their first match and attacking midfielder Keisuke Honda spoke about his sides tactics before the game: "Possession, that is our strength. When we have the ball we just need to keep the ball and not give it away easily. When we do lose the ball we should press immediately. That is our philosophy."

Neither manager will make any drastic changes in their lineups, but they make switch the formations around to adapt to their opponents style of play. Fulham striker Kostas Mitroglou will be pushing for a start for the Greeks to add more of a threat up front to stifle the Japanese defence. The Japanese will stick to their of tactics of attacking flair and closing the ball down, meaning Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda will be pivotal in their search for the win.

You can see highlight's from Japan's opener below:

Japan will also be looking to improve this time out. Alberto Zaccheroni's side took an early lead through a Keisuke Honda strike, but fell away as Ivory Coast exerted pressure, and eventually got 2 goals.

The opening game was an excellent chance to observe what the Greek's brought to Brazil, and you can look the highlights below:

The scoreline suggested a comfortable victory for Colombia, and that's exactly what it was. Greece failed to assert themselves in the game and lacked a creative edge in what was a one-sided affair. Fernando Santos' side will be looking to improve this time out.

This evening's fixture concludes the second round of games in Group C. Greece began their campaign with a crushing 3-0 defeat to Colombia, while the Japanese were beaten by Ivory Coast on a scoreline of 2-1. You can read an excellent preview of tonight's game by Daniel Jefferson here! -> https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/361155-world-cup-preview-japan-vs-greece.html

It's been seven days since the 2014 FIFA World Cup kicked off, and the tournament has already provided plenty of entertainment to date!

Good evening and welcome to the live commentary of this 2014 World Cup match Greece and Japan. We will be providing live updates and results of this exciting game that will close the seventh match day in the Group C of the 2014 Brazil World Cup!