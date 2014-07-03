Colombian football : From costless-falling to costless-flowing

20 years on, it is still etched firmly in the minds and hearts of not only football enthusiasts, but the nation of Colombia as a whole. The tragic murder of central defender, captain and leader Andrés Escobar. The so-called “golden generation”, featuring superstars such as Carlos Valderrama, Adolfo Valencia and Escobar himself, failed to live up to expectations, and ultimately cost them more than pride.

After the shambles that was USA '94, they failed to advance from the group stages in both '98 and '02, and haven't qualified at all since. This has left 47 million Colombians desperately and anxi0usly awaiting a new set of superstars on the international football stage to end the lull of the last 20 years.

The golden generation of 2014, however, are looking to right the wrongs faced in this period. Led by playmaker James Rodriguez, Los Cafateros have been extremely impressive in Brazil, and face the host nation in a highly anticipated quarter final clash on Friday.

They have been on a hot streak of form, scoring 11 goals in their 4 games and conceding just 2. They have, in James Rodriguez, the tournament's best player as of now, and with a technically gifted, physically powerful and hungry side, they are now seen as potential winners once again.

Expected to falter after losing predatory striker and go-to star Radamel Falcao through injury, Colombia have defied the odds, and look to head into Friday's clash with hosts and favourites Brazil with nothing to lose. We will now take a look at their tactics and why they've been succesful up to now.

In the qualifying campaign, coach José Pekerman deployed a 4-2-2-2 formation for the most part (see below). He chose to start the dynamic Teofilo Gutierrez alongside poacher Falcao, as he felt that the runs of Gutierrez would create time and space for El Tigre to do the damage. And so it did, with Falcao bagging 9 goals as Colombia finished 2nd in the South American qualification table.

Colombia's 4-2-2-2

However, Colombia are a tactically adept side, and can play variations of 3-5-2 and 4-2-3-1. They have employed the latter (see below) to great effect in the tournament, and although fans may have wondered where the goals would come from, the likes of James Rodriguez (5) have stepped up to the plate.

Colombia's 4-2-3-1

Each player has been vital to the Colombian charge, and we will diagnose their impacts now:

Goalkeeper David Ospina has been in excellent form. The OGC Nice keeper has kept 2 clean sheets, and made an average of 3 saves per game. Along with his impressive punching and catching, Ospina has excellent reflexes, which have been vital in his nation conceding just twice so far.

The defence pretty much names itself. Zuniga, Yepes, Zapata and Armero. This quartet were previously singled out as the weakest link in the team, but have been solid so far in Brazil. Centre back duo Yepes and Zapata have been exceptional. With high passing accuracy (86% and 90% respectively) and relatively long distances of their average pass (17m & 21m), it is clear that whenever they pick up the ball, they look to either a) switch the play b) play low vertical passes out of defence to the DM's or AM's or c) look to pick out lone striker Gutierrez on one of his runs. Clearly, they have also been defensively sound, conceding just twice in 4 games at the most competitive competition in the world. Zuniga and Armero play almost as wing-backs rather than full backs. They are both pacey, agile defenders, who love to bomb up the wing on the overlap. This has seen Armero score once so far (which you can see below), after he was picked out at the back post by winger Cuadrado. As well showing defensive competence, they also share high passing averages (82% and 81%).

The defensive midfield duo of Aguilar and Sanchez have also impressed. Regardless of what formation is selected, Pekerman likes to use 2 DM's, and this duo have repayed his faith with workman-like performances. Due to the lack of pace in the centre of the defense, their main tasks are to a) put high pressure on opponents to force them into mistakes b) intercept any through balls played as sides look to exploit their pacey attackers against the slow defence and c) turn defence into attack by playing quick, vertical passes once they win the ball back. They also have high passing averages (84% and 77%).

The attacking midfielders have been the most impressive part of the team. Juan Cuadrado, James Rodriguez and, to a lesser extent, Victor Ibarbo have run the show so far, but will face a tough test against Brazil. The creativity and pace displayed by this trio has been second to none. With 6 goals and 6 assists between Cuadrado and Rodriguez, it's clear to see who the most prolific duo have been. Both have been touted with big money moves away from current employers Fiorentina and Monaco due to the incredibly high standards of their performances so far. Playing in the no. 10 role, Rodriguez finds himself at the top of the goalscoring charts, and has become their "go-to" man this time around. If he keeps up his current form, there is no reason why Colombia can't progress further. Cuadrado has also impressed as a creator. His heat map (below) shows that he spends the majority of his time out wide, but he can drop in centrally as well. Sharing high passing averages (79% & 87%), it's clear to see that this duo are vital in any hopes Colombia have of lifting the World Cup trophy for the first time.

Cuadrado's heat map

As a lone striker, Teofilo Gutierrez hasn't exactly set the world alight with his performances. With a solitary goal and assist to his name, he has been subbed off twice, replaced by the impressive Jackson Martinez who has scored 2 goals. The energy, however, and tenacity displayed by Gutierrez has been vital to Colombia, as his pressure forces errors from the opposition defense and midfield, leading to Colombia regaining posession. He has also made numerous excellent off-the-ball runs, creating space for the likes of Rodriguez to work their magic.

It is clear to see that Colombia look to attack, and counter-attack, with pace. While only having a measly 48% possession overall, they passing accuaracy displayed has been important in creating counter-attacks sparked by pace and intelligant movement. (as seen here in James Rodriguez's goal - Japan)

All in all, even as underdogs against the much-fancied Brazil, Colombia have nothing to be afraid of, and nowhere to hide.