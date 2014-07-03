African Football: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
Algeria were perhaps the most impressive African side in the tournament.

And on the 10th day, footballing god Pelé proclaimed "An African side will win the World Cup by the year 2000."

The Brazilian, proving once again to us all why he was an infinitely better footballer than pundit. Although the exciting Cameroon and Nigerian sides provided hope in the 1990's, it is still well-known that no African side has passed the quarter final stage at the World Cup.

Algeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Nigeria set out in an attempt to fulfill the prophecy, albeit 14 years late, of the footballing maestro, and what followed can be simply summarised as good, bad and ugly.

The Good:

The performances of Algeria and Nigeria proved to be the only light in what was another dark tournament for African football. Both sides played attractive football (other than Nigeria's woeful 0-0 draw with Iran), and both reached the last 16, where they produced creditable performances against quality opposition, but fell just short (Algeria losing 2-1 to Germany AET, Nigeria going down 2-0 to France). Had either side contained a predatory goalscorer, they could well still be in the competition, but alas, they both suffered due to a failure to capitalise on wasted chances. Nigerian coach Stephen Keshi retired as soon as they were defeated by France, and a rebuilding process looks necessary for Nigeria, with many players past their peak. However, the future is looking bright for Algeria, and they will maintain high hopes of qualifying for Russia 2018. Below is a clip containing Algeria's goals in their 4-2 win over South Korea, the first African side to score 4 goals in one game at the World Cup.