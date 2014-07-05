Netherlands - Costa Rica Text Commentary and FIFA World Cup 2014 Scores

That's all from us here at VAVEL UK. Thanks for joining us this evening, I hope you enjoyed the game as much as I enjoyed covering it! Goodnight!

Louis van Gaal's decision has payed off, with Krul saving 2 spot kicks!

Netherlands win 4-3 on penalties!

IT'S OVER! IT'S DONE! UMANA MISSES, AND NETHERLANDS PROGRESS!

Umana next, he must score.

GOAL! 4-3 Netherlands! Kuyt!

This is an excellent shootout!

GOAL! 3-3!

Bolanos next.

GOAL! 3-2 Netherlands!

Sneijder next.

GOAL! 2-2!

Gonzalez next.

GOAL! 2-1 Netherlands! Robben!

The Dutch have the advantage in Salvador!

KRUL SAVES! 1-1!

Ruiz next.

GOAL! 1-1

van Persie next.

GOAL! 1-0 Costa Rica!

Costa Rica's Borges to shoot first.

Costa Rica scored all 5 penalties just days ago against Greece.

Netherlands have won 1 of their last 5 shootouts.

This is why we love football!

FT ET: Netherlands 0-0 Costa Rica We will have penalties in Salvador!

30' Louis van Gaal has made a big big decision here.

30' Krul ON Cillessen OFF

28' Sneijder hits the crossbar! And Robben's rebound is blocked by Huntelaar!

27' Robben shoots but is blocked.

26' Cillessen, who has been quiet for 115 minutes, has made a great save from Urena! End-to-end stuff!

25' Poor corner from Bolanos.

25' Costa Rica alost through, but last ditch defending puts the ball out for a corner.

24' Robben has put in an excellent shift tonight.

23' Bolanos with some excellent dribbling in the Dutch area, but is dispossessed.

22' Tim Krul is warming up for Netherlands, he may be substituted on for the shootout.

21' Kuyt's cross is claimed by Navas, who is knocked by Huntelaar. Yellow card for the Dutchman.

20' Netherlands are being frustrated by some excellent defence from Los Ticos.

18' Corner is headed over, goal kick.

17' Robben tackled, another Dutch corner.

16' Acosta and Robben clash heads, costless kick to Holland.

15' Huntelaar ON Martins Indi OFF

Cillessen has had very little to do ^

Robin van Persie has been consistenty offside tonight ^

HT ET: Netherlands 0-0 Costa Rica.

13' Robben's costless kick is blocked by the wall, and cleared.

11' Diaz stops Robben with an excellent challenge, but handballs on the edge of the area.

10' Ruiz goes and stays down, but he's back up again.

8' van Persie offside again, I'm interested to see how many times he has been.

7' Costa Rica claim a penalty as Urena goes down under Vlaar's challenge. Nothing doing.

6' Tejeda OFF Cubero ON

4' Navas is down holding his knee.

4' A melee in the area, but Costa Rica clear again.

3' Vlaar with an excellent header, Navas away.

3' Corner for Netherlands.

2' De Vrij chips it over the top for Robben, who's flagged offside.

1' Extra time is underway!

The closest either side has come.

It's not been van Persie's night.

FT: Netherlands 0-0 Costa Rica! Extra time will be needed in Salvador!

92' UNBELIEVABLE! Blind picks out a perfect cross, it misses several attackers and defenders, before it's cleared off the line and away!

90' Robben fouled again on the edge of the box in full flight, and Diaz somehow avoids his 2nd yellow.

88' Sneijder almost picks out van Persie, who misses the ball. It's not been his night.

86' Lens offside, we are looking set for extra time.

83' Another chance for Holland, De Vrij's shot saved.

82' Another costless kick to Holland, they are looking to seal victory.

81' Sneijder's costless kick hits the post! Best moment for Netherlands!

80' Gonzalez fouls Robben on the edge of the area, costless kick and a yellow card.

80' 10 minutes for either side to claim victory, or we will face extra time.

79' Lens with a good contact, but he's offside.

77' Gamboa OFF Myrie ON

75' Depay OFF Lens ON

74' Sneijder with an excellent cross, Vlaar heads over.

73' Gamboa concedes a costless kick in a dangerous area.

71' Costa Rica almost break through but Bolanos is closed down by Vlaar.

71' Gamboa comes back on after a scare.

69' Gamboa goes down and looks to be in pain.

68' van Persie offside yet again.

67' Robben and van Persie try a 1-2 in the area, but it's cleared by Tejeda.

66' Gamboa crosses from deep, but it's too long.

65' Campbell OFF Urena ON.

64' Bolanos whips in a dangerous costless kick, Gonzalez heads wide.

63' Indi is booked for an off-the-ball foul on Ruiz.

62' Bolanos fires his costless kick high and over.

60' De Vrij knocks Campbell over, costless kick Costa Rica.

59' Diaz crosses low for Campbell who goes down, but no penalty.

58' Another Dutch corner, another Costa Rican clearance. Story of the game so far.

57' Robben takes down Sneijder's pass, crosses, but Kuyt's shot is blocked.

55' Navas deals with the delivery, and Costa Rica clear.

55' van Persie's cross is blocked by Gonzalez, corner.

54' Campell is offside as the ball is played to him.

52' Robben picked out Sneijder, who fires well over.

51' Robben is clipped by a combination of Umana and Diaz. Costless kick Netherlands.

50' Although Netherlands are dominating possession-wise, they are struggling to create any clear cut chances against this Costa Rica side.

48' No changes at half time by either side.

47' Cillessen claims an aimless cross.

46' 2nd half is underway!

HT: Netherlands 0-0 Costa Rica.

45' Kuyt's cross is headed away by Gonzalez.

44' Costa Rica's bench rise up as one, claiming foul play from van Persie.

44' Lovely skills from Kuyt and van Persie.

42' Excellent defending from Costa Rica is frustrating the Dutch.

41' Robben slides through van Persie, but Navas gets there first.

40' Holland retaining possession outside the Costa Rica area.

38' Sneijder fires in the costless kick, Navas puts it out for a corner.

37' Yellow card for Diaz.

36' Robben fouled by Diaz.

35' Poor costless kick from Robben.

34' Lovely costless kick is flicked on, but Indi clears. Robben wins a costless kick for Holland.

33' Wijnaldum gives away a costless kick.

32' Bolanos' costless-kick is caught by Cillessen.

31' Acosta is fouled by van Persie, costless kick Costa Rica.

30' Costa Rica have eased their way into this game, Netherlands sren't finding it easy.

28' Holland capitalise on a midfield mistake, van Persie plays in Depay who's shot is stopped by Navas.

27' Bolanos' cross is just too high for Gonzalez.

26' Costa Rica earn a costless kick.

24' Kuyt attempts to find van Persie again, but he's also flagged offside.

24' Sneijder tries to release Depay, who's flagged offside.

21' Chance! Kuyt picks out Depay, who lays it off for van Persie, who's shot is stopped by Navas, and Sneijder's rebound is also saved.

20' 20 minutes gone, and not a shot for either side yet.

19' Campbell plays Gamboa in down the wing, and his cross is cleared.

17' Bolanos tries to play through Campbell but his pass is loose.

15' Borges makes a run but his touch lets him down and he loses the ball.

14' No attempts to speak of as of yet.

13' Kuyt crosses but it's easily cleared.

13' Boos ring out around the stadium, reason unapparent.

12' Costa Rica coming into the game a bit. Trying to control the possession.

10' Holland dominating possession in the early stages.

9' van Persie fouls Gonzalez, costless kick Costa Rica.

8' Poor delivery, cleared by Costa Rica.

7' Robben gets to the byline and wins a corner.

5' van Persie offside. End-to-end stuff so far in Salvador.

3' De Vrij fouls Bolanos, costless kick Costa Rica.

1' Costa Rica kick off!

20:58 The national anthems have been sung, it's almost kick off time!

20:55 FIFA anti-discrimination messages read by each captain.

20:53 The teams are out on the pitch and the national anthems are about to begin.

20:52

20:51 The Costa Rica fans are out in numbers tonight ^

20:50 The winner of this match will face off against Argentina in the semi-final.

20:48 Costa Rica have completed just 75 passes fewer than Netherlands.

20:44 Arjen Robben has 80 Netherlands caps, and has scored 26 goals.

20:36

20:36 Both teams are on the pitch and warming up ^

20:31

20:30 A graphical representation of the line-ups and the players average ratings via WhoScored ^

20:29

20:28 Battle of the strikers: Campbell and van Persie

20:19 Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been one of the star goalkeepers at the tournament, and will look to hold off the attacking threat of Robben, van Persie and Sneijder.

20:08 Costa Rica: Navas; Diaz, Gonzalez, Acosta, Umaña, Gamboa; Borges, Tejeda, Bolanos, Ruiz; Campbell.

20:06 Netherlands: Cillessen, De Vrij, Vlaar, Martins Indi, Blind; Sneijder, Wijnaldum, Kuyt, Depay, Robben; Van Persie.

20:03 The official line-ups have been released and are as follows:

20:00 There is now just over an hour to kick-off.

19:00. Yesterday's games saw Germany beat France 1-0, and Brazil beat Colombia 2-1. Those two will meet on Tuesday night, with the winners of Argentina - Belgium and this game meeting on Wednesday night.

18:54. There have been 24 goals in just five games at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, where tonight's clash will take place.

18:50. Both sides have played exciting football so far, and we hope that the trend will continue tonight. Netherlands are clear favourites to win, but this will not bother the Costa Rica team, who are used to being underdogs.

18:48. Netherlands have scored 12 goals so far, while Costa Rica have scored just 5.

18:43. Fans of both sides have flocked in their numbers to Brazil to see their nations take part in the World Cup.

18:40. Ravshan Irmatov (Uzbekistan) will referee this evenings clash.

18:39. Neither side has ever lifted the trophy, with Holland losing in 3 finals (1974, 1978 and 2010). This is the furthest Costa Rica have progressed in their history.

18:37. As for Costa Rica, their top scorer is Bryan Ruiz, with 2 goals. The attacking threat he has posed alongside Joel Campbell has been crucial to Los Ticos' success so far in Brazil.

18:30. Netherlands' top scorers at the tournament so far have been the irrepressible duo of Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben. With 3 goals each, either could yet catch Colombia's James Rodriguez (6) in the race for the golden boot.

18:26. Costa Rica (Possible, 5-4-1): Navas; Gamboa, Acosta, González, Umaña, Díaz; Ruis, Borges, Tejeda, Bolaños; Campbell.

18:22. Holland (Possible, 4-3-1-2): Cillesen; Verhaegh, Vlaar, De Vrij, Blind; Kuyt, Clasie, Wijnaldum; Sneijder; Robben, Van Persie.

The predicted line-ups follow :

18:20. van Gaal was also feeling rather superstitious, admitting that, having been given an elastic loom band by the child of a sponsor prior to the World Cup, he is determined to fulfil his promise wear the multicoloured wristband all the way to the final in the Maracana. “I was given it because her children made it and I promised to wear it. I will wear it again, of course. “I will always wear it when I'm coach of Holland and that is another three matches, as you know.”

18:19. Costa Rican assistant manager Paulo Wanchope also spoke of his team's support. "The weakest team on paper will always have the support and the world will want Costa Rica to win. Everyone will expect Holland to win. We will have no pressure and, for sure, I know the players will be ready for that game. We have a great chance. Anything can happen. Everyone will think and expect Holland to win, but with Costa Rica, we have shown a lot of things, a lot of qualities in this World Cup."

18:17. Dutch manager Louis van Gaal was in an optimistic mood during his pre-match press conference. "Let me tell you the Dutch media thought we would never survive the first round, so how we ended up becoming up favourites, I’ll never know, This group of players is very modest. We have outstanding spirit, outstanding atmosphere, and that led to victory. Costa Rica are very difficult opponents, otherwise they wouldn’t have ended up in a quarter final."

18:16. Tonight's clash will be the first time in history that these 2 nations have met.

18:13. Costa Rica miss defender Óscar Duarte, who was dismissed during the last-16 victory over Greece. Johnny Acosta is his likely replacement. Defener Roy Miller is another absentee, with a leg muscle strain.

18:10. Netherlands will be missing combative midfielder Nigel De Jong, who is out for the rest of the tournament with a groin injury. This means that left wing back Daley Blind is likely to slot in as a holding midfielder, while the versatile Dirk Kuyt will be deployed at left wing back.

18:07. Manager Jorge Luis Pinto interestingly tactically analyses oppositions on his own website - http://jorgeluispinto.com/

18:05. Costa Rica have without a shadow of a doubt been the surprise package of the tournament. Having finished top of a group containing Uruguay, Italy and England, Los Ticos proceeded to advance 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Greece.

18:03. The controversial decision to award Netherlands a 90th minute penalty after a suspected dive from Arjen Robben has dominated media outlets recently, with the player admitting that he dived in the 1st half of the match.

18:00. Netherlands progressed from their group with 9 points from 9 and were expected to progress easily past Mexico in the round of 16. However, it took 2 late goals from Wesley Sneijder and Klaas Jan Huntelaar to secure a 2-1 victory.

17:55. As previously stated, this match concludes the quarter final stage. You can read an excellent preview of this evenings clash here -> https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/366207-world-cup-preview-netherlands-vs-costa-rica.html

17:53. The knockout stages have been thoroughly entertaining so far, and this game promises more of the same - goals and drama galore!

17:50. Good evening and welcome to the live commentary of this 2014 World Cup match between Netherlands and Costa Rica. We will be providing live updates and results of this exciting game that will close the quarter final stage of the 2014 Brazil World Cup!