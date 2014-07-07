Serie A transfer round-up: Ashley Cole moves to AS Roma

There have been several transfers in Italy today, mostly affecting the top clubs. The biggest deal of the day was Ashley Cole finally completing his move to AS Roma. He was rumoured to be in talks with three overseas clubs yesterday after his Chelsea contract expired. Cole successfully completed a medical this morning and signs a two-year deal with i Giallorossi, who are managed by Rudi Garcia.

In addition to Ashley Cole, Roma have also signed 20-year old Salih Uçan on loan from Turkish side Fenerbahçe. The deal can be extended for a further season, and Roma can purchase the midfielder for around £8.5m in two years time.

Inter Milan have also been busy, and are close to agreeing moves for Rubin Kazan midfielder Yann M'Vila and Roma centre-back Dodô. M'Vila has been linked with several Premier League clubs for a few years now, but after a move to Russia, he looks set to join Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal, with a fee of €8 million enough to make the deal permanent. Dodô is expected to sign a two-year deal with Inter. Both players are expected to complete medicals and sign as early as tomorrow.

Tom Ince, son of former Inter Milan and Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince, has turned down moves to Inter and AS Monaco in the French league to sign for FA Cup runners-up Hull City. He signed on a Bosman transfer from Blackpool, who will receive compensation for the move. Ince has agreed a two-year contract with the Tigers.

Cagliari have been the busiest of the Serie A sides today, finalising two deals. The Sardinian side, who were owned by Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino until last month, competed the signings of Inter Milan pair Simone Benedetti and Samuele Longo. The deal for Benedetti is permanent, whilst striker Longo will spend the next season on loan.