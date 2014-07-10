Rojo expected to perform for Argentina

The majority of pre-match build-up for the World Cup final that is focused on Argentina will be solely based on Lionel Messi. Would we expect anything less? Of course not. Messi's an icon of world football for Barcelona and is slowly delivering for his country as he looks to emulate Diego Maradona in '86 and lead Argentina to an long-overdue World Cup success. However, not even Lionel Messi can overshadow his team mates as they search for their victory against a drilled, well-structured Germany side also on the hunt for World Cup glory. The occasion is simply to big to underestimate Messi's team-mates, or to put too much pressure on their captain. Much has been said about Argentina as a team, as they have yet to properly convince the majority of viewers. Specific performances from specific Argentines has raised a few eyebrows and left many sceptical as to whether they can mount a serious challenge, as they have been underwhelming for the most part. However, it would be harsh to claim the entire team has been poor. One of the better players in the Argentinian ranks has been Marcos Rojo.

Sabella has opted to deploy Rojo at left-back in his quest for the World Cup. Rojo commonly plays left-back for Sporting Lisbon, although he can also be deployed as a centre-half if and when he is needed there. Whilst Sabella and Rojo both have options available to them both parties seem content with Rojo playing on the left side of their defence. Despite looking suspect or uncomfortable on the left flank, Rojo has been one of the better individual performers for Argentina in Brazil.

Rojo's approach to the game is fairly direct. A powerful player, with the desire and drive to run at the opposing defender and to make something happen. In order to be as effective as usual for Argentina, he will need to be on top form. Ahead of him he is likely to face the ever-running Thomas Müller, as well as Philipp Lahm at right-back for Germany. Not only does Rojo need to be on top form if he is going to bomb forward, but he also needs to be logical throughout the game. One wouldn't expect Rojo to get the better of Lahm too many times. Arguably the best right-back in the world, Lahm would be expected to see off any offensive threat coming from Rojo. Therefore, any surges from Rojo need to be well planned. How far forward does he go? How much time does he have to play his pass or track back? It all comes down to the intelligence of the player. With Thomas Müller deployed on the right of Germany's midfield, Rojo will have his work cut out. That too can limit how attacking Rojo can be, whilst a strong challenge of the Argentine's defensive capabilities.

Based on the results of the semi finals alone, Rojo and Argentina enter the final as the underdogs. However, that's not too say they can't claim a result. As a unit, they have not quite lived up to what many expected them to do so. As for Rojo, he has had an impressive tournament for the most part. The displays are ones that could earn him a move once the tournament is over, but for the present, Rojo needs to ensure that he has a stormer both defensively and on the attack to aid his country as they look to end a twenty-eight year drought for the biggest trophy in football.