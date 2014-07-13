Khedira Gunning for "Fairytale Summer"

He defied all the odds to make the Champions League Final in Lisbon in May, and therefore Germany's squad for the World Cup Finals in Brazil, a tournament he had been ruled out of previously. But Sami Khedira made a quite miraculous, remarkable and exceptional recovery to put himself in contention for the starting place in the middle of Germany's midfield. He has contributed greatly and was outstanding in the 1-7 humiliation of Brazil midweek, and Khedira needs to replicate that performance to give his nation the best possible chance of lifting the greatest trophy in football against Argentina.

Prior to the Brazil game, Khedira spoke about how he feels Germany are playing with more caution, discipline, confidence, intent and are gaining more success with a sharp, young squad.

“I think our football has become more shrewd, more mature. If we were playing the same ‘power’ football as in 2010 over here, we would probably already be eliminated because we would be out on our feet.

“Look at the France game in the quarter-final, for example. We went ahead from a good set piece and then had the right gameplan to ensure we progressed. We defended really well and didn’t give the French many chances to come back into the game. When we lost the ball the whole team worked and fought to get it back. Of course, we’d like to play beautiful football still but, in a game like that one against the French when it was also brutally hot, you have to be compact and work hard. We did that very well.

“We will see if it’s our year or not. Brazil will be united by the loss of Neymar to injury but they are still a great team. We lost Marco Reus before the World Cup, so we’ve also had to cope without a key player over here. But we will give everything. We are into the semi-finals of a major tournament for the fifth time in a row, and that’s a great achievement. But that’s not enough for us. Sensing the spirit here, I know we can do it. We are here to be world champions. We are now so close, and we really want that title. We’re desperate to claim it.”

With regards to the final, Khedira has been a shining star in an impressive German side and will start the game. Sitting in the defensive midfield role, he offer so much more than simply protecting the defence. Assertive in his short pass when moving the ball and keeping possession, clever in his run making and deciding when to join a counter, or when to stay and relax, and he is always confident, controlled and composed with the ball at his feet. Furthermore, he allows Kroos to express himself and show off all the attributes that make the Bayern star a top, top player, which I felt was clearly demonstrated last Tuesday. He certainly has a real game on his hands in the final, up against the likes of Javier Mascherano, a real workhorse and of course, the irresistable Lionel Messi. But a World Cup win to add to a Champions League winners medal would sure cap off a memorable year for a special player that seemed to have his season ripped apart. Let's hope he manages it.