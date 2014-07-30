What position will David Alaba play next season?

It is rare that a player can seamlessly slot into a number of different positions and roles on the pitch, varying their style of play as easy as changing gears in a car. However, for 22 year old Austrian David Alaba, versatility is an understatement.

The young Bayern Munich man began his career on either the left or right wing, and has frequently featured for the Austrian national side as a central midfielder. However, in the spring of 2012, Jupp Heynckes realised his outstanding potential in the left back role, and went about converting him immediately.

Now thought to be one of the, if not the, best left back in world football, Alaba has certainly lived up to expectations, adjusting with ease to the 4-1-4-1 system employed by current manager Pep Guardiola. In this formation, Alaba and his right back colleague often press slightly higher up the pitch, almost creating a 2-3-4-1 formation.

Above is an example of the shape employed by Munich during last season, when in possession. Note that Rafinha and Alaba move slightly forward into a more advanced position to accompany Philip Lahm, and to create the 2-3-4-1 shape. Because Guardiola is against building up play in wide areas due to the immediate danger of losing the ball, the full backs press on, the centre backs split and one of Philip Lahm or Bastian Schweinsteiger drops into the gap to retrieve the ball. High pressing (gegenpressing) systems are being deployed more frequently than ever by European sides. If a centre back is pressed, the full back will drop infield, while the wide midfielder will drop back out wide, opening two new passing lanes and creating a triangular shape to pass their way out of defence.

An excellent piece on Tactical Europe (http://tacticaleurope.wordpress.com/2014/04/17/548/), which insinuated that Alaba almost played as a "False no. 3", which is an excellent description of his role. It details how he drops in to create angles to retrieve the ball from both defense & midfield. Indeed, comparing Alaba to a false full back is warranted, as he provides much more than just solidity defensively and overlapping runs.

With the departure of the irrepressible Toni Kroos to Real Madrid, and Sebastian Rode the only midfield incoming so far, it is very possible that Guardiola could look to implement Alaba as a central midfielder in the coming season. His awesome performances with the Austrian national team show that he has all the attributes necessary to hold down the position at one of Europe's top clubs. The arrival of 20 year old Juan Bernat, a left wing back from Valencia, only goes to show that Guardiola has seen the option and decided to consider it. Guardiola has been quoted in the past as saying "Alaba is a real blessing for Bayern. He can play anywhere on the pitch.”

Newspaper SPORT BILD also reported the below image, claiming that Bayern could play a 3-5-2 next season, with a midfield pivot of Alaba & Lahm, and, surprisingly, wihout Arjen Robben in the side.

In the end, regardless of where he plays, it's certain that Alaba will push on and once again have a successful season with der FCB, both individually and as a team.