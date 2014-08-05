Bayer Leverkusen: 2014/15 Season preview

Bayer Leverkusen will be hoping they can match or even exceed last season's fourth place finish in the Bundesliga in the coming season. Finishing on 61 points, 3 behind 3rd placed Schalke and 1 ahead of 5th place VFL Wolfsburg, Leverkusen will be hoping to improve on last season's showing and close the gap on runaway title winners Bayern Munich.

Last season, with Sami Hyppia at the helm, Bayer Leverkusen started extremely promisingly. 12 wins & a draw from their opening 15 games was nothing to be ashamed of, especially considering how close they were to runaway winners Bayern Munich at that stage. However, a hiccup that lasted between December and April ultimately cost the Finn his job, and almost cost Leverkusen Champions League football, but for a recovery instigated by interim boss Sascha Lewandowski.

At European level, they reached the last 16 stage of the Champions League before being dumped out of the tournament by PSG. Humbled by Manchester United in the group stage, this average campaign highlighted the squad quality issues Leverkusen had at the time of their poor spell.

Transfers - In:

Hakan Calhanoglu (Hamburger SV) - €14.5 million

Josip Drmic (1.FC Nuremberg) - €6.8 million

Wendell (Gremio) - €6.5 million

Tin Jedvaj (AS Roma) - €1 million (loan deal)

Vladlen Yurchenko (Shaktar Donetsk) - €255,000

Dario Kresic (1.FSV Mainz 05) - Costless transfer

Kyriakos Papdopolous (Schalke 04) - Loan

Transfers - Out:

Emre Can (Liverpool) - €12.5 million

Junior Fernandes (Dinamo Zagreb) - €2.5 million

Sidney Sam (Schalke 04) - €2.5 milliion

Jens Hegeler (Hertha BSC) - €900,000

Danny da Costa (FC Ingolstadt) - €150,000

All in all, it appears that up to now, Schmidt has done excellent business in the transfer market. Replacing the likes of Can and Sam was never going to be easy, but with the young talent brought in, it looks set to be another exciting attacking season for the side.

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno was the shot stopper of choice last year. Despite another impressive campaign from the young German, he missed out on the World Cup squad behind Manuel Neuer, Roman Weidenfeller & Ron Robert Zieler. Dario Kresic has been drafted in as cover for the coming season. However, the 22 year old still has plenty of time to see his career blossom and to live up to all expectations.

Defence: Bayer Leverkusen have been attempting to strengthen their defence this summer, and the signing of 20 year old Brazilian left back Wendell leaves the side in pretty good shape. Marshalled by the Bosnian skipper Emir Spahic, and containing talents such as Omar Toprak & Tin Jedvaj, it looks to be the beginning of solid foundations for an exciting side next season.

Midfield: Losing Emre Can may have been tough in the beginning, but Leverkusen have replaced more than adequately. A midfield containing the likes of workhorses Lars Bender, Gonzalo Castro & Simon Rolfes, creative maestro Hakan Calhanoglu and pacey youngster Julian Brandt may well be the catalyst for a title charge this season. Big things are expected of the younger members of the midfield, although they should live up to the pressure and revel in it.

Attack: Stefan Kiessling's job may have become slightly easier this season. With the irrepressible South Korean Heung-Min Son playing the best football of his career, and new signing Josip Drmic having an excellent term with relegated Nuremberg last season, it could well be a goal-filled year for the team.

Predicted finish: 3rd - Due to their ability to strengthen in the correct areas, Leverkusen should finish comfortably inside the top 4, while not quite catching either Borussia Dortmund or Bayern Munich just yet. Within the next season, they will also hope to improve on their last 16 finish in the Champions League, but it's hard to see that happening this time around. One thing's for certain, they will be one of the most exciting and enthralling sides to look next season in the German Bundesliga, and maybe even Europe.