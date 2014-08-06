Preview: Asteras Tripolis - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Asteras Tripolis meet 1. FSV Mainz 05 in the 2nd leg of their 3rd qualifying round for the Europa League tonight in Tripolis, Greece. The German side hold a 1-0 advantage going into the game, courtesy of Shinji Okazaki's 44th minute strike in the Coface Arena, but it's safe to say that they rode their luck at times, with the Greek side hitting the post as well as missing 1 or 2 glaring opportunities with the goal at their mercy.