Contento close to Bordeaux switch

Diego Contento is thought to be close to agreeing a move to French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

The 24 year old appeared just 10 times for der FCB last season, with 4 of those coming from the bench, and with the arrival of Juan Bernat from Valencia CF this summer, is looking to revitalise his career elsewhere. At the club since 1995, he has made 49 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

Although L'Equipe had reported that a loan deal was virtually agreed, it seems that Bordeaux are looking to make the deal permanent. Manager Willy Sagnol, at just 37, is the youngest manager in Ligue 1 this season, and is looking to make use of connections he established with the club as a player between the years of 2000 and 2009.

Speculation has been rife after Contento wasn't included in Bayern's team photo, presumably as he's headed for the exit door. Pep Guardiola clearly doesn't see him as part of his plans for the coming season, which begins for the Bavarians on 22 August at the Allianz Arena against Wolfsburg.

The attraction to regular playing time under a former team mate may well be enough to convince Contento to end his long-term relationship with die Roten, for now.