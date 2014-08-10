Afellay closes on Olympiakos moves

28 year old Barcelona winger Ibrahim Afellay is on the verge of completing a move to Greek giants Olympiakos.

The Dutch winger signed for Barcelona in 2010 for a fee of €3 million with massive potential, but unfortunately injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances with the club during his tenure. Ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Helsinki this weekend, Olympiakos manager Míchel reportedly got in contact with Luis Enrique, to clear the way for Afellay to finalise his move to the Greek club, with a deal expected to be concluded over the weekend. Afellay had previously been linked with Lille & Besiktas.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique previously stated that Afellay may have a chance to prove himself this season: "Afellay is in a different situation to the others. I liked his implication. He can play in different positions. He might stay in the squad, or he might go. But at the moment, he’s a part of the team."

Accroding to Mundo Deportivo, a transfer fee is not an issue and personal terms containing a 3 year contract have been signed. Afellay has made 44 appearances for Netherlands throughout his career, scoring 5 times.

Attached is a compilation of Afellay's best goals & skills.