Union Berlin crash out of DFB Pokal to impressive Heidenheim

500 passionate – and somewhat crazy – Union Berlin fans made the 600km round trip to Heidenheim on Monday evening for this DFB Pokal clash, only to see their side dumped out after a poor performance

Despite dominating early possession, they struggled to make an impact going forward, and after settling early, the home side but them on the back foot. First, Griesbeck had a tame effort from 25 yards, before Schnatterer went much closer, forcing Amsif into a smart save as he tipped a shot over the bar.

Again the home side came forward, and Riese went close before Titsch-Rivero tested Amsif, as there was no let off for Berlin in the opening 20 minutes.

The away side had struggled to even get a shot in, while Heidenheim continued to press, Schnatterer nearly provided the killer ball, whipping a ball in which evaded everyone and ended inches wide of the post.

Frank Schmidt was visibly impressed with the first-half from his team, though would of course be wary that despite all their pressure, there was no goal to show for it.

Just four minutes had passed in the second half, and they were nearly made to pay for their missed chances. Jopek found room on the edge of the box, but his powerful shot flew just over. Parity was restored just minutes later though, when the referee awarded the home side a penalty for a handball by Leistner.

The call was harsh, but that didn’t matter to Schnatterer, who did the captains job and sent the ‘keeper the wrong way, putting his side into a deserved lead.

That forced Union into a change, Nebihi came on for the ineffective Skrzybski, while Ozbek made way for Dausch ten minutes later. Those changes struggled to impact the game though, and the game was put to bet with 20 minutes remaining, as Grimaldi headed home to make it two.

With 74 minutes on the clock, Union Berlin got their first corner, a signal of how one-sided this match-up had been. A corner nearly got them back into the match though, though captain Kreilach could not convert past Sattelmaier.

Schmidt’s side were happy to sit back on the 2-0, though it was clear that was the wrong choice, when Schonheim smashed home from 16 yards to half the deficit. Mattuschka whipped a dangerous ball in, and Sattelmaier’s punch was poor, leaving Schonheim to convert superbly.

That goal made it an exciting last ten, and it all honesty, gave the visitors a chance of a draw they certainly wouldn’t have merited.

It was a result that never came though, Berlin failed to test the goal in the final stages, a Trimmel blocked shot the closest they came, as a stern defensive display ensured Heidenheim’s progression to the next round.