Athletic Bilbao (1) - (1) Napoli: Champions League play-off second leg preview

Athletic Bilbao and Napoli clash once again on Wednesday, with both still harbouring hopes of reaching the Champions League group stages after the first leg tie ended level, 1-1. Athletic Bilbao are looking to return to Europe's top competition for the first time since 1998, while Napoli are looking for yet another return after competing in the tournament last year. Each side will be 3rd seed should they qualify, meaning they will meet 2 excellent European teams such as Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, and a weaker team such as RSC Anderlecht.

Team News (Athletic Bilbao)

This is how Athletic Club lined up for the first leg match:

Athletic Bilbao (4-2-3-1): Irazoiz; De Marcos, Gurpegi, Laporte, Balenziaga; Iturraspe, Mikel Rico; Susaeta, Benat, Muniain; Aduriz.

It looks likely that the Basque side will retain the same line-up for the 2nd leg. After a 1-0 defeat to Malaga over the weekend, in which Athletic Club keeper Irazoiz scored a header which was wrongly disallowed, the team will be looking to make amends and hold out to progress to the next stage.

Team News (Napoli)

This is how Napoli lined up for the first leg match:

Napoli (4-2-3-1): Cabral; Maggio, Albiol, Koulibaly, Britos; Jorginho, Gargano; Callejon, Hamsik, Insigne; Higuain.

After a poor showing last week, Lorenzo Insigne could be replaced by Dries Mertens in the starting XI for tomorrow evening's game. Michu may also be in line to start, either up front with Higuain or in the #10 role currently held by Marek Hamsik. This could result in a change of style for Rafa Benitez's side. Gokhan Inler didn't make it off the bench last week, but could replace either of the defensive midfielders in the side.

History:

The first leg on Tuesday was the first time these two teams had met.

History is on Athletic's side. According to UEFA, the club are 6-1-0 (W-D-L) against Italian teams at home—including the first leg—and 7-3-4 overall. They haven't lost their last six games against Italian opposition, going 3-3-0 overall.

Napoli have played Spanish opposition nine times, going 4-3-2 with a record of 2-0-2 in Spain. They have only matched up against Spanish competition in Champions League play twice, in the 2011-12 competition against Villarreal. The fact that the Yellow Submarine were spiraling towards relegation after losing Giuseppe Rossi takes a bit of luster from the fact that they won both group-stage matches 2-0.

Key Players (Athletic Bilbao)

Aymeric Laporte:

For such a young man, Laporte is fastly developing into one of the finest centre backs in Spain. The 20 year old Frechman, who made 35 appearances in La Liga last season, has established himself at the core of the side's defence. Displaying exceptional maturity and leadership skills last season, he was crucial in Athletic's rapid rise to the top 4. Certainly one to look for a big move in the near future.

Laporte has been a key in Athletic's recent period of success

Iker Muniain:

Dimunitive winger Muniain is one of Spain's hidden gems, and at just 21 years of age, has really set La Liga alight in rcent times. Forming an eceptional partnership with former Athletic Club midfielder Ander Herrera, Muniain has been responsible for much of his side's attacking threat over the past few seasons, and performs this role exceptionally well. Dubbed "The Spanish Messi" due to his stature and role in the side, his cracking strike in the first leg just goes to show how important he is to the team.

Muniain - One of Spain's bright young talents

Aritz Aduriz:

Aritz Aduriz has had three separate stints in Bilbao's first team and has been the team's leading scorer three times, including the last two seasons. He has become the team's main striker since Fernando Llorente fell out of the side two years ago. Tied for sixth in La Liga's scoring charts last season, Aduriz needs to use his own movement to make space for the rest of his teammates and create more chances than in the first leg.

Aduriz has led the line for the Basque side

Key Players (Napoli)

Marek Hamsik:

Occupying the #10 role for Napoli is Marek Hamsik. The 27 year old Slovak is widely renowned as one of Europe's most creative players, and is essentially the man who feeds predatory goalscorer Gonzalo Higuain. 77 goals and 67 assists in his Napoli career are impressive stats, but Hamsik now has Michu to fend off for his place, and will need to impress on Wednesday night to reassure Benitez he is the man to start.

Slovak Hamsik is the creator in the side

Lorenzo Insigne:

Insigne is one of Italy's most exciting young talents, but needs to step up. His performance in the first leg was below average and he was deservedly replaced by Dries Mertens. Insigne was booed off the pitch, and as the only Neapolition native in the side, this was quite surprising. A report from Radio Crc stated that a tearful Insigne begged Benitez to transfer him after the match on Tuesday. The manager turned the request down, giving him his full support for the season. Insigne has been playing out of position under the Spaniard, but could well be off before the window slams shut.

Insigne will look to step up in the 2nd leg

Gonzalo Higuain:

Sorely lacking until his equalizer, the Argentine striker continued the sluggish form that dogged him at the World Cup. His goal, however, was a thing of beauty. Receiving a pass from Hamsik, Higuain took the ball out of the air with his first touch, settled with his second and dribbled through two defenders with his third. He then dribbled wide beyond Mikel Balenziaga, fired a shot low, across the box and beat Iraizoz with ease. The goal seemed to raise his spirits, and he had a bit more verve from then on out. He's going to have to play at his best to score the goals Napoli need at the San Mames.

Higuain will look to containing his goalscoring streak

Prediction:

With the tie slightly in Athletic Club's favour at the moment, they will have to decide between setting up defensively or playing their normal tactics. It's hard to imagine a goalless draw in the clash, especially with the stakes as high as they are. Whether Napoli's attacking 4 can link up more effectively than the first leg will be crucial in deciding whether the Neapolitions progress. I can see the game ending 1-1 or 2-2, and think Napoli will just about do enough to advance.

Prediction - Napoli to progress.