VfL Wolfsburg 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Spoils shared at the Volkswagen Arena

A 79th minute goal from Maximilian Arnold looked to be enough to secure victory for the Wolves after early goals from Naldo and Inui, but Kadlec equalised late on to ensure the spoils were shared.

In contrast to their meeting at the back end of last season, this game was rather less pulsating, with neither team showing much attacking ambition in the opening stages.



Following an uneventful quarter of an hour, Naldo opened the scoring with a rasping costless-kick that eluded Kevin Trapp and found the corner from a similar distance to his long-range pile-driver against the Eagles last season. Thomas Schaaf’s men were not behind for long, though, as Inui’s speculative costless-kick found the bottom corner for his first league goal since March 2013.

The visitors then passed up a glorious chance to steal a half-time lead, as Robin Knoche and then Luiz Gustavo cleared off the line from Lucas Piazon and Nelson Valdez respectively, following a calamitous pass from home keeper Max Grün.

After a thrilling end to the first half, both sets of players became somewhat cagey once again. Defences were back on top and chances dried up momentarily, although Ignjovski and Arnold had powerful shots beaten away.

The hosts, still pointless after the first weekend’s action, upped the ante in search of a winner and threw on former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner, but it was their creative midfield duo that came up trumps, as Kevin De Bruyne’s exquisite pass found Arnold, who drilled unerringly through a crowd of bodies into the corner.



Dieter Hecking’s side had won this fixture by a 2-1 scoreline last term and it looked as though lightning would strike twice. Schaaf had an ace up his sleeve in Kadlec, however, and the Czech international popped up with four minutes to play to ensure the points were shared, although they were grateful to Malanda, who failed to convert from three yards out for the second game in a row.

The result leaves The Wolves in 12th place, while The Eagles have soared to 5th.