Valencia 3-0 Malaga: Los Che dispose of Los Boquerones

Valencia raised hopes of a push for a top-four finish in La Liga this season by recording an impressive 3-0 win over Malaga at Mestalla on Friday night.

Los Che had opened their La Liga campaign with a 1-1 draw at Sevilla that came courtesy of a last-gasp goal from Lucas Orban - and in spite of the second-half dismissal of Rodrigo.

However, it was Malaga, who had beaten Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on match day one, who were reduced to 10 men at Mestalla, with Darder perhaps harshly seeing red just 27 minutes in for an allegedly reckless challenge on Parejo.

Valencia broke the deadlock just moments later when Paco Alcacer escaped his marker, before guiding the ball home at the near post with a wonderful finish from Jose Gaya's bouncing cross from the left wing.

Valencia made it 2-0 right on the stroke of half-time, Parejo converting at the second attempt after Carlos Kameni had saved the No.10's low spot-kick, which had been awarded for a handball by Weligton.

The Mestalla was rocking at this stage, and Valencia managed to put the outcome of the game beyond all doubt in the 56th minute, with Alcacer deftly laying the ball into the path of the onrushing Piatti, who found the bottom left corner with a superb first-time strike.

Both sides had 4 shots on target, with Valencia commanding 60% possession against the ten men of Malaga.

You can view highlights of the game below: