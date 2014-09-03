Bellarabi talks Calhanoglu, his start to the season & international ambitions

Bayer Leverkusen winger Karim Bellarabi is one of the rare few stars of this season to not be away on international duty, and with a potential career for one of Germany, Morocco or Ghana available to the 24 year old, he spoke to bundesliga.com this week about where his alliances lie.

Bellarabi, who enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Eintracht Braunschweig last season, has began in exceptional form with Leverkusen. 2 goals & an assist in just 2 Bundesliga games shows the strides that the winger has taken, and he looks likely to become a key player for Leverkusen in their rush for a top 4 spot.

Bellarabi was born to a Ghanaian and Moroccan father who has German citizenship and a German mother in the city of Berlin and has already represented the Germany Under-21 side.

“I love Morocco as much as I love Germany. I count both as home. My mother is German, my father Moroccan,” Bellarabi told Bundesliga.com.



“It's not something I'm thinking about yet, though. I'll see what happens in the future, but at the moment my focus is wholly on Leverkusen and everything else will sort itself out.”

With Leverkusen currently perched nicely at the summit of the Bundesliga, Bellarabi spoke of his side's form so far, and about the fruitful partnership he has developed with new boy Hakan Calhanoglu.

On the side's early season form:

"We're just really clicking as a team. When you're being given such trust and confidence from the coach [Roger Schmidt], it gives you so much self-belief on the pitch."

On his goal against Hertha Berlin:

"Well, Hakan Calhanoglu's cross was absolutely perfect. But yeah, when you've got this growing sense of self-confidence, you back yourself to take on the shot. Obviously, sometimes a shot like that can fly over the bar, but thankfully in this case it just nestled in the corner. It was a perfect strike. "

Bellarabi's goal against Hertha

On his individual form:

"I've taken it upon myself to seize every opportunity I get with both hands. You can't keep getting second chances in life, so this season I wanted to assert myself right from the start. That was always my aim."

On Calhanoglu:

"Well, we've got Hakan Calhanoglu, who's one of the best at a set-pieces in the whole of Germany. That's his special weapon, so we can always introduce that if we need to. We're happy to have such a good player in the squad."