SC Freiburg 2-2 Hertha BSC: Spoils shared after thrilling encounter

Two costless-kicks from Brazilian striker Ronny helped salvage a point for 10-man Hertha Berlin against Freiburg on Friday.



Both sides had been yet to secure a victory in this season's Bundesliga, and this clash at the Mage Solar Stadion failed to eradicate this statistic, with an eventful 2-2 draw taking place. Freiburg established an early lead, with Marc-Oliver Kempf heading home a Schmid corner, scoring his first goal of the 2014/15 campaign, and left Thomas Kraft helpless in the away sides' goal. Just 6 minutes later, however, and the visitors were level through a wonderful costless kick from Ronny. The Brazilian expertly curled a costless-kick over the wall and past Roman Burki to draw Hertha level.

Hertha had conceded nine goals in three Bundesliga matches - more than any other team in the top flight - and that became 11 in four when Freiburg restored their lead. Vladimir Darida and Karim Guede linked well to forge an opportunity for Felix Klaus who made no mistake and coolly finished from close range 11 minutes from time. When Schulz was sent off for a professional foul Freiburg seemed on course for a first win of the campaign but, in a dramatic finale, Ronny's driven strike took a deflection in the wall and squirmed out of Burki's reach.

"It's good, two goals, but we need three points," said Ronny, who was already looking ahead to Wednesday's home game against Wolfsburg.

Ultimately, Freiburg will be disappointed not to have taken all three points from the game, and would well have done so had it not been for the set piece maestro, Ronny. They face Hoffenheim away on matchday 5, while Hertha square up against Wolfsburg.