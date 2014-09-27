Paderborn 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach: Gladbach up to second after edging spirited Paderborn

Borussia Monchengladbach continued a hot streak of form by seeing off a spirited Paderborn side.

Two early goals from Patrick Hermann and Raffael were the catalysts needed, and although Jens Wemmer's 69th minute header added some pressure, the Foals came away from the Benteler Arena with all three points.

Paderborn started strongly, but just 8 minutes in, Gladbach were 1-0 up. Ibrahima Traore picked up the ball on the left hand side of midfield and picked out Hrgota on the left wing. The attacker got his head up, and his low cross picked out Patrick Hermann, who steamed in at the back post to finish well past Kruse in the Paderborn goal.

6 minutes later, and the advantage was doubled. Raffael's initial header was saved by Lukas Kruse, but the Brazilian reacted quickest to prod home the rebound.

And it could have been three before half time, with more excellent counter attacking for the Foals resulting in a chance for Hermann, who fired wide. Shortly after, Ibrahima Traore struck just over from a costless kick, and Yann Sommer did well to save a close-range header from a Paderborn costless kick.

In the 2nd half, Sommer again had to be alert to keep out a Vrancic costless kick, and just three minutes later, Hrgota struck the post after being played through by Hermann. 70 minutes in, and Paderborn halved the deficit. Stoppelkamp's low cross headed home by right back Jens Wemmer, game on.

Paderborn kept attacking, but were kept at bay by Sommer & co., and eventually the full time whistle was blown. Borussia have gone 10 games unbeaten this season (W6 D4) and rise to the lofty heights of second place, while Paderborn drop one place to eight, after Schalke beat Dortmund today.