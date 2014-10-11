Ireland - Gibraltar Live Football Scores of 2016 Euro Qualifier

I've been Tyron McGee, and it has been an absolute pleasure bringing you this more than thrilling match. For the match review from Liam McMahon and any post-match coverage, stay tuned to VAVEL UK.

18:52. Scotland are also victorious today, winning by a single goal against Georgia. Strachan's men get their first points in the group.

18:50. Massively worrying times ahead for Gibraltar, who are yet to face the toughest team in the group, but are already rock bottom with 14 goals conceded.

18:47. Despite his lack of belief prior to the game, Martin O'Neill and his side run out 7-0 winners at the Aviva Stadium. If that isn't a confidence boost before facing the World Cup holders, when what is?

FULL-TIME: REPUBLIC OF IRELAND 7-0 GIBRALTAR

90' Two added minutes to end the game.

87' CHANCE! Great conter-attack from Ireland, as Brady lofts the ball into McGeady, who can't convert his header. Remains 7-0, but Ireland have had plenty of chances to increase the lead.

In the other Group D game, it remains 1-0 to Scotland in their game against Georgia.

84' Almost a goal for the visitors after some confusion in defence. Lack of communication almost costing the home side. Ireland very sloppy in possession now.

82' Gibraltar have seen almost 40% of the ball, despite the seven-goal deficit. Few chances have been created. Mexican waves are making their way around the stadium as some Ireland fans restart the 'We want eight' chant.

80' Murphy misses terribly from the corner, heading about five yards wide, despite being unmarked.

72' Just under 20 minutes for Ireland to try and match or even beat their record 8-0 victory against Malta, and with the way that they're playing, I wouldn't rule it out.

Martin O'Neill will be delighted with a result like this, especially before a game against the World Champions. The attacking depth is there, but no proper right-back will still be a concern.

68' Casciaro manages to get in behind the Ireland defence, but Forde rushes out of his goal to snatch the ball from under his feet. Robbie Brady set to come on.

62' This could very well be double figures soon. McGeady misses a glorious chance, as Ireland are about to bring two more strikers on.

61' CHANCE! Gibraltar have their first attempt on goal, and Forde produces an immaculate save to tip the ball over. Almost an unexpected goal for the visitors.

58' CHANCE! McGeady capitalises on a poor backpass, Perez spills but manages to hold on before Keane sends ball over. The goalkeeper is now being substituted. It really isn't Gibraltar's day.

56' GOAL IRELAND! This really is incredible. Gibraltar players stand still as Wes Hoolahan runs rings around them, scoring Ireland's seventh. The record scoreline is very much in sight now.

53' GOAL IRELAND! The home side are absolutely running riot! Perez palms Keane's shot right into the path of McClean, who makes it six goals today, and four (one disallowed) in the last six minutes.

51' GOAL IRELAND! Comedy defending from Gibraltar here. Keane tries a cheeky chip over the goalkeeper, Hoolahan's shot is blocked off the line before Perez chips the ball over three defenders into his own goal.

49' GOAL DISALLOWED! Gibson's free-kick flies over everyone and scrapes the head of a Gibraltar player as it goes into the net, but the referee flags John O'Shea offside.

48' Some ironic cheers from the fans as the vanishing spray comes out for the first time.

46' GOAL IRELAND! Perfect start to the second half for Ireland. Gibraltar players furious at the lack of a flag, first for Keane and then for McClean, who taps home from six yards.

46' Gibraltar start the secondhalf off as Bado comes off for Guilling, who is making his international debut.

IMAGE: Robbie Keane's opening goal from a different angle:

17:55. A personal record for Keane being broken tonight as well, as he becomes the top goalscorer in European qualifiers with 21 goals, overtaking the likes of Raul and Miroslav Klose with his hat-trick today.

17:53. There are two other qualifiers being played across Europe right now. Romania lead Hungary in Group F, which also contains Northern Ireland and Finland, whilst Armenia and Serbia are level at 0-0.

17:49. The referee in Scotland has drawn first-half procedings to a close, with Scotland 1-0 up against Georgia, with Khubutia scoring an own goal just on the half-hour mark.

17:45. The game has been played in a way that most would expect, and, despite his objections to an easy game, the home side have walked all over their opposition in this opening half.

HALF-TIME: REPUBLIC OF IRELAND 3-0 GIBRALTAR

39' The home side are becoming slightly complacent in possession, a lot of passes going astray. Gibraltar not showing any menace in front of goal.

In the group's other game, Scotland have taken the lead against Georgia. Maloney scoring the opening goal.

35' CHANCE! Two chances in 30 seconds for the Irish. McGeady smashes a shot towards the goal, but Perez tips the ball over the bar.

34' CHANCE! Wes Hoolahan, who has already played a major part in two of the goals, almost gets one for himself. Some Irish fans were already celebrating.

33' Ireland still having all of the ball and all of the chances, none of which are massively threatening the Gibraltar goal. Could easily be closer to double figures.

Robbie Keane has already broken one Ireland record tonight by becoming the first player to score three hat-tricks for them. Can he help his nation break their record victory scoreline? They're already 3/8 of the way there...

IMAGE: Robbie Keane scores his first of three goals so far:

24' Ireland playing it more relaxed now. They seem to think that the main damage is done, but are still creating chances. Keane close to his fourth, but misses the ball, instead colliding with Perez.

20' Casciaro goes down fairly easily under Stephen Ward's challenge, the referee points for a goal kick.

18' GOAL IRELAND! It's a hat-trick for Keane!! The captain coolly slots the penalty home, sending Perez the wrong way.

17' PENALTY! Robbie Keane gets a chance to score his third hat-trick, but his shot is cleared off the line. Perez all over the place.

14' GOAL IRELAND! The Gibraltar defence goes missing as Robbie Keane breaks through and slots the ball past Perez. 2-0. This could be a long evening for Gibraltar.

11' Gibraltar can't get the ball out of their half at the moment. The home side have had 80% possession in the opening 10 minutes of this match. Still remains 1-0.

9' Should be 2-0 to Ireland already. James McClean shoots straight at Jordan Perez, who saves well. Claims for a penalty moments later as McGeady's shot hits a Gibraltar arm, but the referee says no penalty.

6' GOAL IRELAND! Robbie Keane scores his 63rd goal for the Republic of Ireland, and he won't score many easier. Hoolahan passes the ball a full 50 yards to McGeady, who pulls the ball back for Robbie Keane to tap home.

4' Ireland playing some beautiful football around the Gibraltar box. McGeady crosses into an unmarked Wes Hoolahan, who heads the ball well over the bar.

2' Ward sends a cross into the area, but Perez punches the ball away from danger, albeit poorly. Gibraltar's only touch of the ball so far.

1' Ireland kick us off!

16:58. Around 30,000 fans filling the Aviva Stadium today, which is the same amount as the entire population of Gibraltar.

16:55. Just five minutes until kick-off now. The fans look ready as the players are out singing their national anthems.

16:46. Martin O'Neill is desperate for his side to take points where they can before their game in Germany:

"We want to be going on the plane to Germany with six points on the board. We know it may be very tough for us, but we will do what we can to take maximum points."

16:40. Whilst the two senior sides are yet to face one another, the two under-17s sides have played twice in the past year, with Ireland winning both (4-1 and 5-0)

16:34. The two other games today in Group D are Scotland - Georgia and Germany - Poland. Scotland - Georgia kicks off at 5pm, whilst Poland and Germany go head-to-head from 7:45pm.

IMAGE: The Ireland players warming up ahead of today's match:

16:26. All of today's officials are from Cyprus, which is a first for the EURO qualifiers.

IMAGE: Here is the official team sheet for today's match. Republic of Ireland are laid out in a 4-2-2-2 formation, whilst Gibraltar are playing with a lone striker (via @FAIreland):

IMAGE: The Aviva Stadium in pristine condition this afternoon. 40 minutes until kick-off:

16:12. The majority of the Gibraltar starting line-up are only semi-professional footballers, and have other daily jobs. Goalkeeper Jordan Perez is a firefighter, whilst Aaron Payas is a banker.

Official Republic of Ireland line-up: Forde, Meyler, O'Shea, Wilson, Ward, Hendrick, Gibson, Hoolahan, McGeady, Keane, McClean.

Official Gibraltar lineup: J Perez; Wiseman, R Casciaro, R Chipolina, J Chipolina; Payas; B Perez, Bado, Walker, Gosling; L Casciaro.

15:55. Just over an hour until kick-off, with the teams expected in the next five or ten minutes.

15:43. The visitors played their last match in front of a crowd of just 1,620 in their makeshift home, the Estádio Algarve in Portugal. Today, over 50,000 fans are expected to fill the Aviva Stadium.

15:26. Gibraltar head coach Allen Bula, says that his side are ready for the challenge of the Irish, and knows which players to look out for:

"It is going to be a tough test again for my players, especially in a stadium that looks to be packed, but it’s about keeping talking to them, making them believe in themselves. They’ve only got 30 seconds to take in the atmosphere and after 30 seconds, they’ve got to snap out of it."

"Aiden McGeady is one of the players that’s doing very, very well for Ireland at the moment, and Robbie Keane’s experience speaks for itself. We’re concentrating on most of the players, but the likes of McGeady and Keane are going to be a handful."

15:19. Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has warned the fans not to expect many goals, and that Gibraltar are a team to be wary of:

"We, seriously, will not be good enough to be complacent, certainly not. We are expected to win, but there’s a difference. We are expected to win and that’s our intention. But that’s it. We might not be able to break them down as easily as one might think. The emphasis is on us, we know that."

​"We have to be really positive from moment one. We also have to be a wee bit careful at the back not to leave ourselves stretched because a couple of times, they broke clearly on Poland and had those opportunities – they didn’t finish them and obviously got tired towards the end."

15:11. Today's match is being played at the Aviva Stadium, which has a capacity of 51,700. The stadium has hosted rugby union matches, football (club and international) and several concerts:

14:55. The referee for tonight's match is Cypriot-born Leontios Trattou. Trattou has refereed the past two World Cups during qualifying, and also refereed a number of games in the 2012-13 Europa League.

Expected Gibraltar line-up: J Pérez; Wiseman, J Chipolina, R Casciaro, R Chipolina; L Casciaro, Bado, Walker, B Pérez, Gosling; K Casciaro.

Expected Republic of Ireland line-up: Forde; O’Shea, Clark, Wilson,Ward; Whelan, Meyler; Walters, Quinn, McGeady; Keane.

14:40. Gibraltar have a much smaller squad to Ireland's, calling up just 22 players. All but four of the squad play in the area, with 10 players playing for Lincoln Red Imps, the most successful club in Gibraltar.

14:33. Similarly to the last game, O'Neill and Keane have picked a large squad to choose from, with 37 players originally being called up to the squad. Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy are missing through injury, whilst Hull's Brian Lenihan could make his debut. He is the only uncapped player in the squad.

14:31. Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane are taking charge of their tenth game with Ireland, and controversy surrounding Roy Keane's new book has somewhat overshadowed the build-up to this game.

14:25. Gibraltar put up a brave fight in the first half of their first ever qualifying match, but were eventually beaten 7-0 by Poland, with Robert Lewandowski scoring four in the second half:

14:17. The Republic of Ireland won their opening group game against Georgia, with Aiden McGeady scoring a 90th-minute wondergoal to win the game. They are one of three sides with a 100% record in Group D, Germany and Poland being the other two.

14:12. This match is the first-ever between the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar, and just the second competitive game in Gibraltar's short-lived international history.

14:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of the EURO 2016 qualifying match between Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar. My name is Tyron McGee, and I will be bringing you minute-by-minute action from this evening's match.