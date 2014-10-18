VfB Stuttgart 3-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Visitors pegged back by second half salvo

Stuttgart produced a remarkable second-half comeback as they came from three goals behind to claim a 3-3 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

It took the visitors just four minutes to open the scoring as Heung-Min Son took advantage of some hesitant defending to fire home inside a congested penalty area, after he had collected Stefan Kiessling's pass.

The South Korean forward was proving to be a constant threat, and he helped himself to a second goal five minutes later, picking out the top corner with an emphatic half-volley from 30 yards following Thorsten Kirschbaum's poor clearance.

Son could have completed his hat-trick just moments later, but his next effort could only rebound off of the crossbar, after he had lobbed Kirschbaum. Leverkusen continued to dominate for long spells of the match, and they extended their lead further before the half-time interval when Karim Bellarabi drilled his shot into the bottom corner after brilliantly weaving his way between numerous defenders.

At half-time, it was evident that quite a number of the Stuttgart "faithful" had left the Mercedes-Benz Arena early to get home before the traffic, but the show had only just begun.

Stuttgart returned to the pitch eager to improve on their below-par performance, and they briefly sparked hopes of an unlikely comeback when German "wunderkid" Timo Werner headed home Florian Klein's cross just before the hour mark.

A draw became a realistic possibility 10 minutes later as Klein followed his assist by reducing the deficit further with a powerful strike from the edge of the box which gave Bernd Leno no chance in the Leverkusen goal. By this stage, the stadium was rocking once again, as the Stuttgart fans that had stayed urged their team on to grab an equaliser.

Leverkusen had no answer as they were forced to curb their attacking instincts in an attempt to protect their slim advantage, a common feature this season, especially evident against Werder Bremen weeks ago, when they were held by the same scoreline.

Their first-half efforts would be marred with disappointment as Stuttgart completed a stunning fightback when Martin Harnik headed home after Filip Kostic's inviting delivery.

Leverkusen attmepted a late response, but Roberto Hilbert wasted a late opportunity, and the spoils were shared after an enthralling encounter.