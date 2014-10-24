Luis Enrique confirms Luis Suarez will make his Barcelona debut in El Clásico

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has today confirmed in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s El Clasico that Luis Suarez will make his club debut against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernebeu. “He will have some minutes for sure, how many, I cannot say. It is a big thing for Luis, to finally join up with his new team, and get some minutes.”

Whether Suarez will start the game is unclear, however that would be a popular decision with the Barcelona fans following a recent poll with Catalan newspaper ‘Sport’ that determined that 70% of fans would like to see him start the game. Suarez himself also told English paper, The Guardian that he is in good condition. The Uruguayan is now available for selection from the 25th after the three-month ban imposed by FIFA following him biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini during the Word Cup. He has already made two appearances for the club, following the terms of his ban being rescinded; he could play in the Gamper Trophy against Club Leon of Mexico and against Indonesia U19 for Barcelona, where he scored a brace. He’s in good form if you also take note of his international form, he scored two goals in two games in the recent break - Saudi Arabia and Oman. Should Suarez start the Clasico?