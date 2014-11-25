Manchester City 3-2 Bayern Munich: Super Sergio sparks life into Citizens

These days, there simply aren't enough verbs that quite encapsulate the true importance of Sergio Aguero to Manchester City Football Club. His superb hat-trick this evening against German champions and European powerhouses Bayern Munich has revitalised his side's hopes of reaching the last 16 phase, as The Citizens ran out 3-2 winners at The Etihad.

The highly-anticipated clash began with a bang, with Sebastian Rode, who was making his Champions League debut, testing the reflexes of England shot-stopper Joe Hart. The visitors were settling into the game, although City managed to retain some early possession without any clear signs of penetration.

Then suddenly, 20 minutes into the match, the mercurial Aguero found himself baring down on Manuel Neuer's goal after beating the offside trap. As he was about to pull the trigger, a desperate lunge from Moroccan international Mehdi Benatia felled the Argentine inside the penalty box. Referee Pavel Kralovec didn't hesitate to award the penalty, and produce the red card for the Munich central defender.

Aguero picked himself up, dusted himself down and cooly slotted home past the despairing dive of Neuer into the bottom right hand corner. 1-0 City, and a man advantage for the next 70 minutes. Things could only get better for the home side, right? Well, if you know Pep Guardiola, the relentless tactician plans meticuloussly for all circumstances, and so seemed the case when Rode was hauled off for Dante before the game was restarted. Munich virtually transformed into a sponge for the next 15 minutes of the game, absorbing each City attack and waiting for the time to strike.

And the time soon came. Cometh the hour, cometh the birthday boy. It was a double celebration for Spaniard Xabi Alonso, who stroke home a costless kick along the ground from around 25 yards out after Lewandowski had been fouled by Mangala, giving Hart no chance in the Ciy net. 1-1, and suddenly things weren't all that rosy.

And just 5 minutes later, on the stroke of half time, the tide had turned completely. Jerome Boateng, operating as an orthodox right back, delivered a sublime cross for Polish attacker Robert Lewandowski. The striker had managed to get between Sagna and Kompany, and used the back of his head / shoulder / neck to float the ball beyond the outstretched fingertips of Joe Hart, and secure Bayern a 1-2 lead going into the break.

The second half began in a simliar fashion. Alonso and Navas exchanged attempts, and it then took a flying stop from Manuel Neuer to deny European veteran Frank Lampard. With 20 minutes to go, Manchester City were still doing their all to find a passage back into the game, and the talismatic Aguero seemed most likely to provide it. A few substitutions from each manager had slowed down City's impetus, seemingly, until the breakaway came in the 85th minute.

The alert Aguero seized upon a misplaced back pass from Alonso, and sprinted costless of the Bayern defence. He still had a lot to do, but his scuffed, right footed strike beat Manuel Neuer, scraped off the inside of the post, and crossed the line. 2-2, and it was no less than City deserved.

At this stage, neither side could be blamed for sitting back and taking the draw. Bayern had already qualified, and it wouldn't greatly vary the result City needed against Roma in the final group matchday. But, in the 91st minute, a poor touch from Jerome Boateng was capitalised upon by the elusive Aguero. The dimunitive forward burrowed his way through, calmly beat Neuer, and The Etihad went wild. Not quite as dramatic as his winner against QPR on the final day of the 2011/12 season, but the effect it could have on present Man City could be priceless.

A famous win against Bayern leaves the German club sitting on 12 points, while City, Roma & CSKA all have 5 points. A dramatic final day is sure to ensue, but for Ciy fans, tonight will be a night that is never to be forgotten.