Atletico Madrid: The forgotten team

No one could have imagined the unprecedented feat conjured by Diego Simeone and his side last season, as the Barca-Madrid stranglehold on the Spanish title was broken. These were teams containing a monopoly of superstars and beaten by a man with a shoe string budget in comparison. Not only that they were just moments away from a Champions League trophy if not for Ramos’ late header. In reality a performance like that over a season may never be seen again, it truly was something to behold.

Yet prior to Monday evening only two players form that side were nominated in the FIFA Ballon D’or shortlist, a list of 23 players that contained only Costa & Courtois. A passing mention to Luis Suarez who had a fantastic season, despite the obvious at the World Cup; failing to make the list. There was some reprisal with Simeone named on the coach of the year shortlist. Whoever decides that list clearly failed to see any Atletico games last season.

We arrive at Monday evening, Neuer, Messi and Ronaldo are the top three players (Ronaldo the winner). The Ballon D’or is all about Messi and Ronaldo and the runner up place for Neuer was deserved, but we come to the FIFA XI team of the year as voted for by fellow pros. Not one Atletico player from last season or this season made the list, David Luiz (The man once described by Gary Neville as a child playing a football game) preferred to Godin the man whose impressive displays and equaliser at the Camp Nou last season secured the title for Atletico Madrid. Just one strange selection amongst many.

Diego Simeone the best coach by a mile last season, or not according to this ceremony; it is a World Cup Year after all and Joachim Low took that prize. Any other year and certainly it was his? Low had to deal with a magnitude of pressure and you can suggest there is no bigger prize in World Football, but for me it had to be the Argentinian who won this year’s title.

The question that has to be addressed is although it is nice for fellow coaches, players and a few selected journalists to vote as you are voted for by your peers. It is clear that they shouldn’t be trusted as it seems to be who you know rather than any talent being needed in some cases *cough* David Luiz. Such a strange decision even Thiago Silva is strange the partnership for the 7-1 defeat to Germany!

Atletico won’t mind, they may have been forgotten about by their peers, but the fans will not forget the famous 2013/14 season for Simeone and his men.