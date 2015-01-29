HSV announce plans for multi-million training complex

It was an exciting day for Hamburg fans at the General meeting, but it began with an undertone of sadness as Jarchow took to the podium for the last time as club President.

771 members attended the meeting, including the squad, who left after an hour in order to prepare for their behind-closed-doors friendly match with Odense (which was drawn 1-1).

Dietmar Beiersdorfer, Director at HSV, began with some interesting comments about the team’s performance under Stromka and in the Hinrunde.

"Unfortunately the zero stood up front too often. The yield of nine goals is bad and unacceptable. We must wipe the internalized depression of the last year. We had become accustomed to losing. In Mirko Slomka was no hope of improvement, Joe Zinnbauer and his team have returned to the team a mentality, that HSV is worth of.”

A rather damning assessment of the first half of the season, but an honest one, also one acknowledging the improvements shown under new coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Interestingly, Beiersdorfer said he ”Hopes for a fast integration of our newcomers.” but added, “If you hope that we now announce a new player, I have to disappoint you.”

So no confirmed incomings yet, but a big announcement was to be made.

Beiersdorfer was full of praise for Kühne, who secured the naming rights for the stadium and continues to invest heavily into the club.

"We can't swim in money, but we are stabilised. We play next season again in our people's Park Stadium. We connect all great moments with the people's Park Stadium. Would you all warmly thank Mr Kühne.”

As Director, however, he had to show that there are certain targets heading into 2015.

“My personal quirk is that we sharpen our HSV identity more. Our HSV must stand for values. Trust and reliability. For this goal is worth every effort. Sports headlines need to be even more positive.”

Beiersdorfer also demonstrated how he feels the fans are important in club operations.

"We are not yet on the point. There is a US only. The fan scene is located in a decision-making process. The Volkspark should be the home of all HSVers.”

He ended by thanking the outgoing President Carl Jarchow, before describing Karl Gernandt as “a motor of the new HSV.”

Then, the Director moved on to the new project, one described as the “Most important project since the new stadium.”

“The new campus design makes a significant contribution to the future of the HSV. Alexander Otto will support the implementation of the campus further significantly.”

Otto was then brought to the podium, to speak about the new campus.

“Concentration on the campus is very important for the entire Club.”

When it was announced that Otto would be donating €10million, the whole hall stood and applauded him, and with reason as his contributions to the club have been outstanding.

Otto: "It's already fun to announce news at the General Assembly.”

HSV soccer AG (the legal name of the company) will pay six-figure rent for the use of the campus — which flows into the #HSV e.V.

The plans have been in place for a long time, but only now thanks to Otto have the club been able to secure the funding.

Campus construction will commence at the end of 2015, with an estimated spring 2017 completion. It will cover an area of 4600 Quadratmeters.

Beiersdorfer again thanked Alexander Otto as he welcomed President candidate Jens Meier to the podium.

Meier certainly spoke well, claiming “All great will happen if you do more than you have. It will only be the future [with me].”

Manfred Ertel received an overwhelming rejection in his vote to be new President, while Jens Meier got an 84.5% yes vote.

Finally, in the election of the Treasurer, Dr. Ralph Hartmann received a 76.6% yes vote.

So, an interesting and optimistic General Assembly for HSV. The club is heading for a new identity and a new image, upgrading everything thanks to valuable investment. With the right management, it appears all those in power, Beiersdorfer, Otto, Knäbel, Hartmann, Kühne and of course Zinnbauer, can lead HSV back to the top.