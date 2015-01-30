Croatian international Ivica Olic signs for Hamburg.

The ex-Bayern Munich forward has re-signed for his former side, Hamburger SV. The striker played at the Imtech Arena between 2007-2009, playing 78 games and scoring 28 goals in the process.

The veteran has also played for a number of teams including CSKA Moscow and Dinamo Zagreb, and most recently, VfL Wolfsburg.

The Croatian has signed an 18 month contract to rejoin die Rothosen. Olic said: "I had a wonderful time at Wolfsburg and I am proud to have been a part of this team. The return to Hamburg is another massive challenge.

"If I had ever thought of moving, then it would only have been to Hamburg. They got in touch and told me that they desperately wanted me and that I should help get them out of this difficult situation, and that is what I want."

Olic has made the switch from a side sitting second in the Bundesliga, battling for a Champions League spot, to a team fighting against relegation.