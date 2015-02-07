Werder Bremen - Bayer Leverkusen: Hosts hoping to continue excellent form

The last time these two sides met was back on Matchday 3 and it is well worth the nostalgic return. The sides served up a pulsating classic that eventually came to an end with the scoreline locked at 3-3. While the cynic may well have analysed the defensive frailties of each team, the neutral marvelled at the clinical finishing and attacking emphasis displayed by the squads.

And while the visitors have recently found goals harder to come by, Sunday's hosts have been firing and conceding more often than any other Bundesliga club as of late. However, three wins in three games has sparked a newly instilled confidence in the system, and moving 5 points clear of relegation has been a welcome progression.

Despite leading the table briefly at the beginning of the season, Bayer now occupy 6th place, and will be hoping to leapfrog Augsburg, Gladbach and Schalke with victory at the Weserstadion tomorrow.

Zlatko Junuzovic is available following the serving of a one match suspension, as is fellow midfield partner Phillip Bargfrede, who has been declared fit. Fin Bartels, Jannik Vestergaard and top scorer Franco Di Santo are all doubts for the match.

Zlatko Junuzovic is available for Werder on Sunday.

As for Bayer, Heung-Min Son returns from the Asian Cup and is expected to be included in the starting XI. Josip Drmic should make the bench, while Spahic, Toprak & Bellarabi all face late fitness tests to determine their availability.

Karim Bellarabi could miss Sunday's clash through injury.

Leverkusen have won just twice in the last ten years in Bremen, and with the Green and Whites in a rich vein of form, an upset could well be on the cards. Should Franco di Santo miss the game through injury, however, the onus would be upon wonderkid Davie Selke to provide the attacking threat on his lonesome. The reintroduction of Son, coupled with expectation and pressure should see Leverkusen over the line in this one.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen