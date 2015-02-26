Red Bull Salzburg 1-3 Villarreal (5-2): Valiant Vietto sinks Salzburg

At the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, the visitors put three into the back of the net as they escaped with 1-0 win over RB Salzburg to advance in the next round of the Europa League.

Salzburg piled on the early pressure at the urge of their faithful home crowd. Just as Villarreal started to gather momentum, the home side struck a lethal blow. Schwelger cut in from the right hand side and saw his shot blocked, but the rebound fell kindly to Djuricin. His effort at goal looked tame, but there was enough behind it to bobble over the line, thus with Asenjo unsighted and unable to react, Salzburg went ahead on the night and were leading the tie on away goals.

Villarreal reacted immidiately, often relying on rapid counter-attacks to produce opportunities. However a victory almost became impossible when Sabitzer came close to doubling the host's lead, instead it forced a good save from Asenjo.

Marcelino's side finally drew level shortly after half an hour. Salzburg continued to give away needless set-pieces due to their tough tackles and clumsy play. From one of these free-kicks, Vietto went close, but his header sailed over the crossbar. Although just minutes later Jonathan floated a corner into the area and Vietto popped up to head the ball home, giving Villarreal a crucial away goal.

Salzburg kept pushing for a goal to put them back in control, but in the 76th minute they succumbed to a sucker punch from Villarreal. Jonathan rushed through on goal and instead of going for goal himself, he unselfishly played the ball to Vietto, who fired into an empty net.

Just minutes later and the tie was well and truly over. With the home side appearing crestfallen, Marcelino spurred on his side to ruthlessly attack. Salzburg's defence had collapsed as they desperately searched for a way back into the game and Vietoo once again found himself one-on-one with Gulácsi. Instead of completing his hat-trick, the 21-year-old instead maturely slipped the ball to Giovani, who showed no remorse and applied the finish.

Villarreal now turn their attention back to La Liga and their difficult trip to current European champions, Real Madrid, at the weekend. Meanwhile Salzburg play host to SV Scholz Grödig, who currently sit fourth from bottom in the Austrian Bundesliga.