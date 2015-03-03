SC Freiburg 2-1 1. FC Köln: Home side advance thanks to flying start

Heading into this game, it was apparent that it would be a tight encounter between two of the Bundesliga's strugglers so far this season.

The hosts Freiburg, who beat Eintracht Trier (2-0) and 1860 München (5-2) to reach this stage, are still in the bottom two of the German top flight having won just four games all season.

Köln started the season well with a good Hinründe, but have slipped down to 13th with six wins this year. They beat FT Braunschweig (4-0) and MSV Duisburg (on penalties, 0-0 AET) to advance to this encounter.

The visitors started brightly, with Ujah proving to be a difficult task, bringing the ball down inside the area before finding Halfar, who toe-poked his effort straight at Bürki.

On the 17th minute however the home side took a surprise lead. A corner from the right was met by a perfect glancing header courtesy of Anthony Ujah which sailed past Timo Horn into his own net. An unfortunate goal to concede, but there are no excuses for having a free header to clear the danger and somehow finding your own net.

Just a minute later and it was 2-0 to Freiburg. A loose ball behind the back four was latched onto by Darida, and he rounded Horn before slotting home from a narrow angle near the right byline.

Freiburg proceeded to control the rest of the play, allowing the Billy Goats to force the issue which left them looking vulnerable at the back on several occasions. Late in the half, Ujah rose above the defence to try and make amends, but his header was straight at the ‘keeper, while Risse had a shot wide right.

The hosts looked comfortable going into the break, and Peter Stöger would have to inspire his time into an impressive turnaround during the half-time interval.

Vogt had an opportunity from the edge of the box to reduce the deficit right on the turn of the 50th minute, but it was straight at the ‘keeper again.

Just two minutes later there was a minor flashpoint, as Schahin was bundled around inside the Köln box before being seemingly pushed to the floor. The referee said play on, but the Freiburg forward squared up to one or two defenders who accused him of making a meal of it.

In the 58th minute Vogt had another chance, having some shooting space on the right side of the box, with Bürki doing well to palm over.

Seven minutes later, a penalty was awarded to Freiburg and an opportunity to seal the game as Darida stepped up, but his penalty was poor and easily saved.

Cologne got a lifeline in the late stages courtesy of a deflected Deyverson effort from around the penalty spot, which looped over Bürki and in to make the game interesting with a minute to go.

However, despite late pressure, it was Freiburg who went through. The story of the game was a lack of quality from the visitors, who had opportunities to score, but the home side took theirs to advance to the quarter-final stage deservedly.

Stöger’s side shouldn't be too disheartened, but they need to keep some kind of form going, and he must ensure that this cup defeat doesn't translate into denting their confidence for the rest of the league campaign.