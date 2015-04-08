Franck Ribery: 'He does great things on the pitch but the coach Van Gaal was a bad man'

Franck Ribery this week has came out criticising former and now current manager of Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal, after the two had a very sour relationship off the pitch.

Bayern Munich winger Ribery has called his former boss Louis Van Gaal a ‘bad man’.

This came during the Dutchman’s time in charge at Bayern Munich where the pair came into a bit of trouble - even though, the pair both secured a league and cup double.

Speaking to Goal, Ribery said: "We had problems on a human basis. When he started, nobody knew what was going to happen.

"His idea was that he did not care about names at all, you don't need stars, everybody had to prove themselves again.

"The first contact with him was already poisoned. As a professional you lose your trust. He does great things on the pitch but the coach Van Gaal was a bad man. Our relationship was crushed."

Van Gaal was ultimately sacked in 2011 after having an unsteady relationship with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß.

Ribery admitted that following his relationship with Van Gaal that he wanted to leave the Bavarian’s.

“It was a burden. Many clubs tried to persuade me to change: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Chelsea, Manchester City. You start to think. I made up my mind about where my future should lie. I think that this is human.”