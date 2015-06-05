UEFA Champions League final preview: Juventus - Barcelona - Two European giants chase historic treble

Juventus take on Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League final in Berlin as both teams chase the treble in what has been a dominant season for both clubs.

The Italian side are aiming for their third European title, with their last success coming 19 years ago when they beat Ajax on penalties. Barcelona are looking to claim their fifth title and the fourth in nine years.

In the semi-finals Juventus knocked out reigning champions Real Madrid, winning 3-2 on aggregate. The champions of Italy won the first leg 2-1 at home thanks to goals from former Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Carlos Tevez. Morata was to haunt Madrid again in the second leg when his goal secured a 1-1 draw, resulting in an aggregate win.

The Spanish champions cruised to victory against Bayern Munich in the last four. A Lionel Messi double and a goal from Neymar was too much for the Germans and 3-0 first leg lead was too much for them. Munich did win the second leg 3-2 but they had left themselves far too much to do after the first match.

In team news, Juventus will be without centre-back Giorgio Chiellini after picking up a calf injury. Angelo Ogbonna could be the man to replace the 34-year-old. Apart from that, Masimilliano Allegri has no further problems and will be hoping Morata and Tevez can cause further problems for the opposition.

As for Barcelona, Luis Enrique is likely to name the same side that beat Munich last time out. Xavi will be making his last appearance for the club but it will be unlikely that he starts.

Speaking ahead of the game, Enrique said: "Winning the Champions League would signify a treble for us and it's something that excites everyone. It's happened just once in the club's history, and this tells you how difficult it is to achieve," he said.



"[But] I'm concerned about everything Juventus have to offer. They possess quality players. I hope Pirlo doesn't have too much influence on the game, because we all know what he's capable of doing."



"They have great defenders who know how to get things moving from the back. Morata's been a big asset for the team and has a real nose for goal, while Tevez guarantees absolute quality."

Although Enrique knows Juventus possess a strong side, he will be conifdent of victory with his front trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez scoring goals freely. The deadly front three have score an unbelievable 120 goals between them this season.

Allegri's side will be confident, as they manged to keep Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema quiet enough to secure their final place.

The duo's only previous Champions League meeting was in the 2003 quarter-finals, when Juve won in extra time at the Camp Nou thanks to a 114th-minute goal from Marcelo Zalayeta before going on to lose to Milan in the final.

They have met on eight total occasions in European competition. Juve lead the head-to-head record with four wins to two (D2).

If Juve win on Saturday they will join an illustrious list of treble winners. A Barca victory, meanwhile, would be the first time in European club history that a team has done the league, cup and European treble on more than one occasion.

Possible line-ups:

Juventus:

Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Barzagli, Evra; Pirlo, Pogba, Marchisio, Vidal; Morata, Tevez

Barcelona:

Ter Stegen; Alves, Pique, Mascherano, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Neymar, Suarez, Messi