Who will shine for USA?

The women's World Cup kicks off on Saturday and USA certainly look like one of the teams to beat. The second ranked side in the world finished as runners up in the 2011 World Cup and expectations are high for this years campaign.

The two-time world champions have prided themselves in having great attacking players over the years but it will take more than star forwards to get them to the finals.

Squad depth and athleticism will be key for the US side if they are to claim their third World Cup title.

Here are some of the crucial players who will be pulling on the US jersey:

1) Alex Morgan

Prolific goal scorer and fan favourite, Morgan is going to be one of the star players of the tournament. The Portland Thorns forward has scored an impressive 51 goals in just 84 US caps but she is going into the tournament on the back of an injury and hasn't played in any of the friendly games leading up.

With her terrific pace and deadly goal scoring record Morgan is certainly one to watch.

2) Hope Solo

Solo is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world with fantastic athleticism and agility which allows her to pull off world class saves every game.

The Seattle Reign shot stopper claimed the Golden Glove award for best Goalkeeper at the 2011 World Cup. Solo is an amazing keeper to watch and often saves her side from potential disaster.

3) Abby Wambach

The 2012 World player of the year is the US record goal scorer with 182 goals to her name along with winning two Olympic gold medals with the US side.

A natural goal scorer and a real threat to opposition defenders, headers are her most effective weapon but is more than capable of scoring simple tap-ins or acrobatic volleys.

Wambach is looking to end her international career on a high and will give her a lasting legacy in the US supporters eyes.