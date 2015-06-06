Who will shine for USA?

The women's World Cup kicks off on Saturday and USA certainly look like one of the teams to beat. The second ranked side in the world finished as runners up in the 2011 World Cup and expectations are high for this years campaign.

The two-time world champions have prided themselves in having great attacking players over the years but it will take more than star forwards to get them to the finals.

Squad depth and athleticism will be key for the US side if they are to claim their third World Cup title.

Here are some of the crucial players who will be pulling on the US jersey:

1) Alex Morgan