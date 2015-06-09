Hodgson: Barkley is not ready

Everton's talented youngster Ross Barkley is not yet ready to start a match for the England national team, according to manager Roy Hodgson.

At club level, Barkley has had an indifferent season, but much of that can be aligned to the difficult campaign Everton have had under Roberto Martinez this time around. Despite this, he is still thought of highly amongst fans and at just 21-years-old his potential still hasn't been fully tapped into.

Barkley's international future looks bright, but Hodgson has this week spoken about him being down the pecking order in terms of squad selection, insisting that he must influence games more when the opportunities do come.

Get in line

Ahead of their vital Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia this Sunday, the England boss has revealed that it is unlikely Barkley will start the game, as there are players in the squad better suited to his position. "At the moment for those three midfield positions I will choose between [Jack] Wilshere, [Jordan] Henderson, [James] Milner and [Fabian] Delph for the next game," the England boss told the London Evening Standard.

Furthermore, perhaps somewhat refreshingly, Hodgson has spoken about not shackling Barkley down in a position he does not want to play, and instead will let him fight for selection with the other players in the squad. "I don't want to try to push Ross Barkley into another position other than one of those three positions, or one where I don't think he is capable of playing or feels comfortable," Hodgson said.

"He has never played wide, he has never done that. He has to knock one of those four off his perch, that is his job."

England will face Slovenia in the Euro 2016 qualifiers on June 14.