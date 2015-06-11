Wales - Belgium: Cardiff City Stadium plays host to huge Group B clash

The whole of Wales is preparing itself for one of the biggest games in its history as Chris Coleman's Dragons prepare to take on Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday night, in a vital Euro 2016 Group B qualifying game.

With the two teams locked on 11 points apiece after the first five qualifying matches - but with Marc Wilmots' side marginally ahead on goal difference - it's all to play for in the race to make it to France for Euro 2016.

"I'm under pressure" - Chris Coleman

After Wales' 3-0 victory over Israel in March, expectation is high as Coleman's side look to make it to the finals of a major tournament for the first time since the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. It is a prospect that Coleman admits leaves him "under more pressure" than he's been in his life, but which ultimately makes him as "excited as [he's] been in [his] career."

A remarkable turnaround

Just two years ago Wales looked like slipping off the map and down FIFA's international rankings, but a run of games resulting in just one loss in 10 fixtures has turned things around and leaves the Dragons in a fantastic position as they prepare to face Belgium on Friday night.

In fairness to Coleman, he never underestimated his side's chances this campaign, suggesting from the outset that with a little luck in regards to injuries and suspensions his side could provide a few upsets.

Now, encouraged by the fact that Wales managed to orchestrate a 0-0 draw against Wilmots' side in November - maintaining their unbeaten run in the process - the fans packed inside the Cardiff City Stadium will believe they can take one step closer to Euro 2016.

For many of the Wales players, Friday night's game will be one of the biggest of their lives, and it will be up to star players such as Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and - of course - Real Madrid's Gareth Bale to step up to the plate, if the Dragons are going to spring another surprise.





Red Devils reaching new heights

Two months ago, it was announced that Wilmots' Belgium side had reached a record-high of third in the FIFA World Rankings after losing just once in 17 fixtures - a real testament to a team that is going from strength-to-strength, as they continue to prove themselves as one of the best international sides in the world.

The signs have been there, as an impressive World Cup campaign in Brazil only narrowly came to an end after an exciting quarter-final tie in which they eventually came unstuck by a Gonzalo Higuain winner, in a 1-0 loss to eventual finalists Argentina.

It is no surprise then, that the Red Devils are considered to be one of the biggest contenders for next year's Euro 2016 finals in France and they have shown that so far in Group B during a largely impressive qualifying campaign.

Belgium looking to maintain unbeaten start

"We have alternatives" - Marc Wilmots

With a wealth of talent at his disposal, Wilmots may not be unduly concerned, but his side may have to take down Wales without Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini after he suffered an injury as his two goals helped Belgium to a huge 4-3 victory in a friendly against France. Wilmots, however, suggested that "if he cannot participate then [they] have alternatives."

Even without Fellaini, players such as Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne of Bundesliga club VfL Woflsburg will provide plenty of attacking options, as Wilmots' side travel to Wales looking to maintain their unbeaten start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

Comprehensive 5-0 and 6-0 wins over Cyprus and Andorra respectively have seen the Red Devils rocked to the top of Group B, and a win over Wales on Friday night will set them well on the way to France for the Euro 2016 finals.