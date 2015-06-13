Dost to stay with VfL Wolfsburg

It is understood that new Newcastle boss Steve McClaren has made a transfer wish list which is topped by Bas Dost, QPR striker Charlie Austin and ex Toon striker Andy Carroll.

Dost had a very successful season after firing 16 Bundesliga goals from just 39 shots all season. After the winter break Dost regained his place in the starting line-up and scored 11 goals in six games including four in a thrilling 5-4 victory away to Bayer Leverkusen.

Dost joined Wolfsburg in summer 2012 after netting 52 goals in just 73 games for SC Heerenveen. He failed to get going in Germany after scoring only 12 goals in his first two seasons, however he's now turned over a new leaf in 2014/15. His fantastic start to 2015 has so far earned him two caps for the Holland international side.

Newcastle United's attacking problems

After strikers Papiss Cisse and Emmanuel Riviere failed to impress, Newcastle and their new boss McClaren need to spend wisely in the summer on a player who can consistently score goals and Dost fits the bill. Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez struck seven goals but that isn't enough for their main striker if they want to better their poor 15th place finish last season.

If reports are true then it looks like Dost won't be an option for McClaren. It doesn't make sense for Dost to swap Champions League football for a possible relegation fight in a new country.

Many expect McClaren to put all the attention and money they're willing to spend on QPR's Austin, he's a reliable goal scorer after firing 17 Premier League goals despite QPR getting relegated.

As far as the Dost to Newcastle deal is concerned, Toon fans can't see that happening even if Dost didn't tell Dieter Hecking he was staying. Wolfsburg have got a deadly and reliable striker on their hands and Wolfsburg fans will be hoping he doesn't leave the Bundesliga outfit.