AS Roma enquire about Edin Dzeko

Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Edin Dzeko still has three years left on his current Manchester City contract but he's rumored to be unsettled, since he wants to have more consistent game time at the Etihad.

Garcia keen to sign up Dzeko

According to several sources, AS Roma are reportedly looking to sign the former VfL Wolfsburg star and even though the Italian capital club have acknowledged it won't be an easy negotiation, manager Rudi Garcia is keen to land the towering striker at Stadio Olimpico.

He believes Dzeko would fit in quite well with the likes of Juan Manuel Iturbe, Gervinho and Francesco Totti up front.

The 29-year-old striker is said to be looking for a new team as he believes he won't be part of Manuel Pellegrini's plans for the upcoming season and, considering he still has a few more seasons under contract with the team, the Premier League outfit is rumored to be asking for around £20M as a transfer fee.

There has been no word about Roma accepting or rejecting the bid, and all signs point towards this move being only an ballpark figure of what the Serie A side might pay for Dzeko's services. He would clearly improve the team's attack for the next season.

Could he be just what Roma needs?

With a plethora of creative midfielders and explosive wingers in the squad, a target man might be exactly what Roma needs to tighten the gap with Juventus for next season.

It is possible that Roma will face competition for Dzeko's signature, however, as the Bosnian star has also been linked with a possible move to Liverpool in case he wants to stay in the Premier League.

The move will give Dzeko a new start

Dzeko's tenure with The Citizens has been an uneven one, as he has enjoyed spells of brilliance and times where he has struggled to even make it to the bench.

This past season he only played in just 22 Premier League games - starting only eleven of them - and found the back of the net four times, so it may be best for him to make a move to get a fresh start elsewhere.