FIFA Women's World Cup: USA - Colombia Preview

USA face heavy underdogs Colombia in a grudge match with the loser facing elimination from the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Americans advanced to the knock-out stage by winning Group D, commonly referred to as the 'Group of Death.' USA defeated Australia 3-1 in their opening game, then drew with Sweden 0-0 and beat Nigeria 1-0 to win the group.

Colombia finished third of Group F, after drawing 1-1 with Mexico, beating France 2-0, before losing to England 2-1.

The victors will face either China or Cameroon in the Quarter-finals.

USA and China have not played in the World Cup since the 1999 final, which the United States won via a penalty shoot-out.

Colombia are ranked 28th in the world and are given little chance at beating USA who are ranked second and are favourites for the title.

However the Colombians are feisty and won't go down easy.

“They belittle us. They think we’re a team they’re going to walk all over and it will be an easy game for them,” said Colombian midfielder Lady Andrade in an interview with USA Today.

“We’re going to beat them since they like to talk so much.”

Colombia have already caused a huge upset

Colombia pulled off the greatest upset in Women’s World Cup history, as determined by the difference in world rankings — when they beat the third ranked side in the world, France 2-0 in the group stage with Andrade scoring the decisive goal in that match.

However USA have refused to respond to the Colombians pre-match predictions - “We want to let our actions speak on the field, and we don’t necessarily want to respond to that,” said USA forward Alex Morgan.

USA fans won't forget that it was Andrade who gave USA striker Abby Wambach a black eye in the 2012 London Olympic tournament after chasing her down field and lashing out.

This is an incident that Wambach and her team-mates remember well.

Colombia have became the first South American team other than Brazil ever to make it to the knock-out round of the Women’s World Cup.

Brazil suffer a surprise exit

Earlier today Australia pulled off a shock 1-0 win over a highly ranked Brazil side to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Brazil finished top of their group after winning all three games without conceding a single goal but Kyah Simon's late strike sealed the win for the Aussies.

Australia will now play the winners of Tuesday's game between Japan and Netherlands.