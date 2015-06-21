Internazionale: The Blueprint - Part 2

As was discussed in the previous issue, last season was pretty much a disaster for a squad as talented on paper as that of Inter.

The managerial change didn't help the stability or confidence of the team, but there were some glaring tactical errors, as spoken about last time.

Now, it is time to look to the future. Important decision have to be made; players must stay, players must go, and players must be signed. However, none of the aforementioned are easy decisions.

The Squad

I feel it necessary to give a break down of the squad as it stands at the end of the 2014-15 season, with the roles of the players and whether they should still be around next season. Now, of course, certain youth players have missed out on this list, due to the fact that it is unlikely they will feature heavily next season and may well be loaned out.

Goalkeepers

Samir Handanovic: Looks like the Slovenian will be signing an extension, which is great news for the club as he continues to be the number one choice between the sticks. A world class 'keeper, he made 40 appearances in all competitions last season, proving just how valuable he is.

Juan Pablo Carrizo: The Argentine saw game time in the Europa League last season due to Mancini's promises, but many Interisti would not be too unhappy if he left. I feel it would be best if he moved on, with his contract expiring on June 30th, potentially moving back to his home country where he has a chance to be first choice.

Tommaso Berni: Made no appearances last season, and at 32 years of age he is simply eating up wages. It would be surprising if there is a suitor for him, and with one year left on his contract, Inter may keep him around as cover until his expiry.

Francesco Bardi: Spent last season on loan at Chievo Verona, and he is the most logical goalkeeper to come in and play back-up to Samir Handanovic. A loan move may be tempting for Inter to get him experience, however, and without the Europa League he may struggle for minutes. Still, I would keep him around for next season.

Vid Belec: The 25 year old is nearing the make or break point in his career; yet to make an appearance for the first team since joining the set-up in 2007. Another Slovenian, he spent last season on loan at Konyaspor, playing 14 games. Personally, I would say enough is enough in terms of loans, and would look to sell while there is still value.

Defenders

Jonathan: Quite simply has to go. Hasn't contributed to the team this season, and with his contract expiring at the end of this month I would fully expect him to depart.

Juan Jesus: Another player who many feel has reached his judgement period. Yet to really fulfill his potential, he is now 25, and the partnership of he and Andrea Ranocchia has had too many chances to prove itself to little avail. Had an unsuccessful spell at LB, and if the right offer came in I would consider selling with the arrival of Jeison Murillo.

Marco Andreolli: Expected to leave due to interest from Sampdoria, yet I see him as a very useful player who is not a bad back-up CB at all. I don't think he has been given a fair opportunity to display his ability, but we could use the wages, so again I may sell if there are replacements possible.

Hugo Campagnaro: Surprisingly made 16 appearances last season, despite appearing not quite up to the pace for a long time. His contract will be up on June 30th, and he will leave, freeing up wages to be used elsewhere.

Davide Santon: Since re-joining from Newcastle, Santon has made 14 appearances, being relegated to a substitute role towards the end of the season. Undoubtedly Inter's best full-back, I would fully expect him to be used next season.

Dodo: Having joined on a two-year loan from AS Roma, with a view to permanent deal based on appearances, the Brazilian struggled to win many over in his 28 games last season. Still, a versatile player who isn't awful by any means, and there is no real reason to cancel his loan.

Andrea Ranocchia: Of course, this is the biggest topic of discussion out of all the defenders. With Ranocchia seemingly not up to standard, he continues to be given opportunities to play, and captain the side in turn. Wolfsburg are reportedly interested, and the status of his new contract is virtually unknown, but it looks like he will be at the club past the summer. Perhaps having a better partner may suit him, however for me he is only good enough to be a back-up.

Filipe: Arrived on a free from Parma, who released him, on a deal until the end of the season. I cannot imagine he will get an extension, and may return to Brazil to play as he enters the end of his career.

Danilo D'Ambrosio: Thirty-two appearances last season suggest the former Torino man is one of the most important parts of the defence, and he probably can do a job at right-back, however I like many other Inter fans would be looking for a suitable upgrade for that position. Again, if the right offer comes in, then sell, otherwise a useful squad player.

Isaac Donkor: A talented and promising young player. No question he should be kept at all costs, although there is rumoured interest from some big teams. A loan may be on the cards for the Ghanian as first-team experience is imperative at this stage in his young career.

Yuto Nagatomo: Has been at the club since 2011, amassing 117 appearances, and has been a good servant to the club and for Japan. His deal runs until 2016, but Inter should consider cashing in on the right offer as his use to the squad diminishes by the week sadly.

Alvaro Pereira: Allegedly, Estudiantes (the club he spent 2015 on loan at) will not exercise their purchase option on the Uruguayan international. However, their will be buyers, and Mancini and co. should cash in as soon as a respectable offer is tabled.

Matias Silvestre: Spent last season on loan at Sampdoria, making 29 appearances, and will definitely not be featuring next season for Inter. Sampdoria have first refusal, with Trabzonspor sniffing around should contract negotiations stall.

Midfielders

Mateo Kovacic: Another huge talking point is the future of Mateo Kovacic. Under-utilised last season despite 44 appearances, it appears Mancini still doesn't know exactly where to play him. Liverpool are obviously the main threat to keeping the Croat, but the '#SaveKovacic' Twitter campaign tells you exactly how Interisti feel about the chance he may be sold. The way I view it, he will flourish elsewhere, so he must be kept, and the days of Inter selling assets at rock-bottom market prices has to end.

Fredy Guarin: A Colombian international with 98 total appearances for the Nerazzurri, there are plenty of reasons why Guarin is a useful player. He revealed earlier in the season his desire to captain the club, but his frustratingly lazy and below-par performances have caused many to turn against him. Fenerbahce have enquired to be told €15million is the price, and with that kind of offer I would sell, despite the fact I feel he is unfairly hounded most of the time.

Zdravko Kuzmanovic: Somehow made 25 appearances last season, and remains the most likely to be sold out of the midfield. He could definitely be productive at another team, but the Serb doesn't really fit the system or style of play Inter are trying to create. I would be happy to see him go for the right fee.

Gary Medel: A very good player, albeit with a future that is yet to be decided. Some argue he can play CB, yet I feel he more than warrants his place at defensive midfield. Potential transfer arrivals (something which will be discussed later) may mean his guaranteed starting spot is gone. Should definitely be kept though; one of the bright spots of a dismal last season.

Joel Obi: Has always been a promising 'impact' player for Inter with a range of different positions from attacking midfield to right-back. To say he has been a fringe player for a while now it is understandable why the Nigerian may favour a move, with Genoa apparently showing interest. Another player who I feel can be sold for the right price.

Assane Demoya Gnoukouri: A great young talent who did manage five appearances last season. one for the future, who Inter should protect and use wisely. The reason he is included is because he was mentioned in a deal for Allan of Udinese, and as tempting as it may be to include Primavera stars, it has to be avoided as they are the future of the club. A loan should definitely be considered to get high-quality playing time.

Gaston Camara: The same applies for Camara as does to Gnoukouri; he can be moulded into a great player with the right care and treatment. There is no reason to swap out assets, although if the right opportunity arises I would have no hesitation in loaning the Guinean.

Marcelo Brozovic: A bit of a surprise package last season, making 16 appearances, having a spell as the established right-sided central midfielder. A tough-tackler who isn't afraid to get stuck in at both ends, he is a good young talent who must be kept. Again, his role may be pushed back slightly due to incoming players, so perhaps a loan to another Serie A side would help him progress.

Hernanes: The Brazilian was reduced to a substitute for much of the early part of the season, in the end making 17 starts in the Serie A. He played his best game towards the end of the season, contributing with clinical set pieces and enterprising runs to become a big factor in Inter's late Europa League charge. There was talk of including him in a deal for Kondogbia, yet it seems he will stay at the club. A very useful impact player in my opinion, yet if a decent bid came in I would be tempted to pull the trigger.

Ricky Alvarez: With any luck (and sense), it will be judged that Sunderland will pay up and he will leave the club.

Lorenzo Crisetig: An Italian under-21 international, Crisetig will return from his loan at relegated Cagliari. He is a fantastic prospect, and another loan would be useful for him.

Saphir Taider: The Algerian spent last season on loan at Sassuolo, and has been subject to rumours of an attitude problem that has deemed him surplus to requirements pretty much everywhere he has been. Time to move on for Taider, and perhaps reclaim some value while he is still young.

Forwards

Rodrigo Palacio: An instrumental part of Icardi's success; the Argentine made another 40+ appearance season, scoring 12 goals across all competitions. A very well respected member of the squad, he may find himself reduced to an impact substitute role as he is now 33 and stamina may become an issue. No reason to sell without replacement, however.

Mauro Icardi: Not an awful lot needs to be said here. By far and away the best player last season, capturing the Capocannoniere title and bagging 27 goals in all formats. It was a huge moment when it was revealed 'Il Bomber' had signed an extension to keep him at the Meazza for the considerable future, but whether that actually happens remains to be seen. Latest rumours suggest Real Madrid are interested, despite the fact it would take a colossal offer to prize him away now surely.

George Puscas: Made seven appearances last season, and would be my personal choice to receive a 'promotion', if you will. A talented prospect, there is the possibility of a loan, however I feel two new strikers would need to come in for that to be possible.

Xherdan Shaqiri: Obviously could have been in the midfielders category, but he could easily play right wing next season depending on the system used. Made 20 appearances after joining in January from Bayern Munich, and actually found himself starting on the bench towards the end of the year. He needs to be incorporated if Inter are to achieve a higher tempo of play, as he is such a dynamic and electric player with tonnes of quality, but he needs to be consistent.

Transfer targets

Despite the underachievement of the 2014-15 squad, it is important to bring in some fresh faces to give the team new life and momentum. Here are some of the players that Inter have either already signed or are on the verge of.

Jeison Murillo: The 23 year old Colombian has impressed recently on the international stage, scoring the winning goal against Brazil in the Copa America 2015, and will join Inter upon his contract expiry at Granada. A central defender who is similar to Juan Jesus in mould; Murillo provides a physical side in addition to being a mobile and agile player. He will look to cut out opposition moves early with key interceptions, being proactive on the defensive end. Playing against high-quality opposition in La Liga will stand him in good stead, and I would be delighted to see him start next season in the Nerazzurri.

Miranda: The Brazilian will likely join Inter on a two-year loan from Atletico Madrid, where he has just signed a two-year contract extension to allow the deal to go ahead. Mancini has clearly identified the defensive frailty of his side, acting quickly to secure a hot property also wanted by Milan. A proven winner at the highest level, he will bring composure, class and solidity to a frenetic back line, and his important can not be understated.

Geoffrey Kondogbia: Another huge statement of intent from Ausilio and Thohir is the capture of Monaco midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia. The French international is one of the brightest talents in football, and at just 22 years of age he will be signing a five-year deal as Inter aim to build around him. The transfer fee is believed to be in the region of €30million, while his contract will see him become the fourth highest paid Serie A player instantly. His work-rate and skill will make him a crucial cog in the Nerazzurri machine for years to come, but his signing could come at some cost.

Giannelli Imbula: According to reports, Imbula is very close to sealing a €20million move from Marseille. Similar to Kondogbia, Imbula is an immense talent in the centre of the park who provides a wide range of abilities. There is a lot of upside to a deal like this, as the price is not too high and he will have some familiarity instantly with Kondogbia in the middle of the park.

So, with those the four signings essentially completed, there are still areas that Inter need to strengthen.

First of all, Icardi needs a strike partner. Whether or not Mancini chooses to play with play one up front is irrelevant, because in the games where Inter trail there will be times when two strikers will be needed.

Stevan Jovetic: A player who has seemingly been linked with a move to the Meazza for the past three transfer windows is Montenegran Jovetic, who of course enjoyed a purple-patch (pardon the pun) with Fiorentina between 2008 and 2013. He has fallen out of favour with Pellegrini at Manchester City, so it is not surprising that Jovetic may deem a move benificiary. For me, he would be a good partner for Icardi, as he takes some of the weight and responsibility off the Argentian as he is accompanied by a deadly finisher.

Edin Dzeko: An alternative to Jovetic would be Manchester City team-mate Edin Dzeko, another man out of favour. The Bosnian has 50 goals in 130 appearances for the Sky Blues, which is nothing to be sniffed at, and his signing would form a good strike partnership with Icardi as he covers the more physical side of the game. He can chip in with goals too, obviously, and if trailing in a game could be a very useful substitute.

Filipe Luis: Inter's most realistic targets are skilled players out of favour, and Filipe Luis is another example of quality that may be available at a low price, or on a loan. Since signing from Atletico, the Brazilian has failed to break into the Chelsea first team under Mourinho, but is a quality full-back that Inter should go all out to sign. With Santon able to play right-back, he could slot in perfectly and would be guaranteed a starting place for the considerable future.

Mohamed Salah: Ex-Fiorentina star Salah could be a good signing, even if on a loan deal. Struggling for minutes at Chelsea, he is still only 23, and Inter could make good use of him either as a striker or a wide man in a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 formation. The Egyptian returned on loan to Fiorentina for the second part of last season, and Mourinho may see now as the time to sell with Cuadrado perhaps preferred.

It is very difficult to try and assume what transfers will be made, and what Mancini has planned for the team. What I will say, however, is that with the threat of FFP (Financial Fair Play) sanctions based on Inter's current planned expenditure and wage bill, there will have to be outgoings.

Of course, the wage bill will be trimmed with those out of contract, and there will be revenues collected from players signing with clubs such as Ibrahima M'Baye at Bologna and Ricky Alvarez at Sunderland.

My main fear is that a significant sacrifice may have to be made to make the signings of Imbula and Kondogbia economically viable. Instead of perhaps Hernanes and Guarin, my thinking is that it will be Kovacic, for whom there is demand from Liverpool.

Still, it is an exciting situation for Inter, and in part three of the series I will examine just how the new look Nerazzurri should set up tactically next season.