Score England - Canada in Women's World Cup 2015 (2-1)

02:27 England's progress to the semi-finals mean they will now face Japan, following their 1-0 victory over Australia earlier in the day.

02:24 THEY'VE DONE IT! England are through to the semi-finals for the first time in their history. They've beaten the hosts, Canada, with two-goals to one. Goals from Jodie Taylor and Lucy Bronze gave England a two goal lead, before Christine Sinclair pulled a goal back.

90+2' Jodie Taylor through on goal, brought down on the edge of the box. Sesselmann only shown a yellow card, despite being the last player.

90' Fourth official has awarded five minutes of added time, yes, FIVE.

87' Just three minutes plus added time for England to hold on! Ball floated over, caught by England's Chamberlain. It's not eary to come on as a substitute goalkeeper in the World Cup quarter final.

81' Huge chance for Canada! Leon, fresh from the bench caused England defence problems, with the ability to run at playes, before Rafferty was forced to clear the ball off the line. England holding on by a thread as Schmidt came close just seconds later. Canada have had 12 shots on goal in comparison to England's seven.

77' Just over 10 minutes for Canada to find an equaliser now. Can they do it? England starting to look a little weary. Canada push on as the attendance is read out - 54,027.

69' Fara Williams floats her free kick in, but it's McLeod again who's there to deny England, as Canada replace Tancredi with 22-year old Leon.

63' This is gearing up to be a great finale, the final 27 minutes. The home crowd getting behind Canada, as you'd expect. England looking nery in defence, not had a real opportunity for some time. Sinclair starting to get in the game a lot more.

60' Great play from England yet again as the ball gets whipped across the goal, Carney controls the ball before getting her shot away, but unfortunately the referee ruled a free kick for handball.

54' Schmidt caught in possession, Jodie Taylor almost scored England's third, but the brilliant McLeod pulled off a brilliant save. You feel a goal is coming soon.

49' England forced into making a change. Chamberlain replacing Bardsley - who seems to have a cut close to her eye.

47' Carney starts the second half like she did the first, almost with a goal. England starting off the better side, Carney shooting from 25-yards, finding the side netting.

46' Canada get the second half underway. All England have to do is keep a clean sheet, and they'll face Japan in the semi-finals.

01:26 Canada have matched England in every area of the pitch, apart from when it comes down to the crucial time - putting the ball in the back of the net. Saying that, John Herdman will be happy with Canada's goal right before half time, using that as a motivator to what will be a key second half.

01:22 In the other quarter-final, Japan beat Australia a goal-to-nil. With Germany and USA facing each other in the first final, the winner of England - Canada will face Japan.

Half Time: England 2-1 Canada

42' GOAL! Canada pull a goal back through Sinclair. She's been dangerous in every game she's played at this years World Cup, and she's capitalised on a Bardsley error, scoring into an empty net.

34' Jodie Tayor was holding her ankle, but that doesn't stop her from asking for the ball, great determination. Remember, this is her first World Cup, at the age of 29.

27' Canada are in real trouble of being on the end of an embarrassment here. Katie Chapman almost heads England into a three-nil lead, rising above her defender, only to see her effort cannon back off the crossbar.

17' Schmidt with the ball in from the left-flank, that's Tancredi's second chance of the game, and she'll be disappointed with that header. Canada could have been back in the game almost straight away. BC Place is urging Canada forward.

14' GOAL! Lucy Bronze has done it again for England! That's two in two now for the right back. Free-kick lofted into the far post, Bronze is there to head it past McLeod. What a start for England.

12' GOAL! Jodie Taylor puts England in the lead, capitalising on a mistake from Canada's Sesselmann, firing her right footed strike across McLeod.

7' Game opens up with England's Carney with a chance down one side, only to be dispossessed by Schmidt. Seconds later, Canada's Tancredi has the ball down the other side on the left flank, cutting inside, firing the game's first real effort just over the crossbar.

4' Both teams looking to gain early possession of the ball. The home crowd getting behind the hosts, as both teams try to get a feel for the ball in the opening stages.

1' England get the game underway, kicking from right to left.

00:23 Teams are out, BC Place is rocking, anthems are currently being played and we're just moments away from kick off in the 2015 Women's World Cup semi final between England and Canada.



Lucy Bronze's goal that won it for England - Norway (2-1)

00:13 Mark Sampson confirms that Jordan Nobbs' World Cup isn't over, despite rumours on Social Media. The Arsenal midfielder is available if needed. Don't forget, this game could go into extra time.

00:10 We're just 20 minutes until England - Canada kicks off. Rachel Yankey says that England need to "use the crowd" against Canada if they are to get a result. The Lionesses need to be patient with their build-up if they are to advance to the semi-finals.

23:24 England bring in J.Scott and Taylor in place of Duggan and Kirby. Can the Lionesses progress? Tweet your predictions to @VAVEL

23:13 England XI: Bardsley, Rafferty, Williams, Houghton (C), Bassett, Scott, Carney, Moore, Bronze, Chapman, Taylor

23:11 Canada XI: McLeod, Buchanan, Wilkinson, Belanger, Sesselmann, Scott, Sinclair (C), Schmidt, Tancredi, Chapman, Lawrence

John Herdman believes his side can go all the way to the final, saying: "It's almost like you can see the summit," and that the players have got "no intention of falling off." Herdman has asked his players to "push", to reach the achievement saying Canada will "do anything it takes to do it."

England manager, Mark Sampson says his side are ready to face the most "aggressive team in the tournament," whilst John Herdman told reporters "we'll give England hell," ahead of Canada - England in the 2015 Women's World Cup.

Mark Sampson has already played mind games with Canada, saying they're not sure Canada have scored a "really strong goal," before stating that the hosts have "relied on some fortunate decisions and big individual moments."

The two sides have faced each other on 11 previous occasions, with England getting the better of their opponents – winning six games in comparison to Canada’s five. Sampson’s side will be looking to match their World Cup best, having never made it past the last eight.

England (6th) are ranked two places higher than their opponents this evening, Canada (8th), with the host nation looking to meet their best World Cup finish, after finishing fourth at the 2003 World Cup in the United States. Canada also received a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics – beating France a goal to nil with a penalty in the 92nd minute from Diana Matheson.

In an exclusive interview, Beth Mead told VAVEL: “More could be done to expose us [women’s football]. For example, increasing the coverage on TV, radio and media. Social media has been important too, it has been a key tool to advertising the women’s game but now we are on the FIFA that speaks volumes and I am positive it will continue to grow."

Despite new records broken within the coverage on national television, attendances in the Women’s Super League (WSL) have been averaging just below 1000. Hopefully with the achievements from England on the world stage, we’ll see those averages increase.

The Women’s World Cup has been very received around the world. A peak audience of 2.3million people watched England’s opener against France on the BBC. Following their progression to the quarter-finals, the BBC made the switch – moving the coverage on to BBC One for the last 16 tie, Canada - England.

Canada manager, John Herdman is no stranger to the England side. Having grown up in Consett, County Durham, Herdman, 39, will know the English players very well, especially the four that have represented Sunderland. Taking over the managerial position at Canada in 2011, Herdman’s best achievement was managing his side to a gold medal at the 2011 Pan American Games in Mexico before guiding them to a bronze medal at the London Olympics.

England squad: Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley; Siobhan Chamberlain; Carly Telford. Defenders: Alex Scott; Claire Rafferty; Steph Houghton; Laura Bassett; Lucy Bronze; Alex Greenwood; Casey Stoney. Midfielders: Fara Williams; Jordan Nobbs; Jill Scott; Karen Carney; Jade Moore; Katie Chapman; Jo Potter. Forwards: Eniola Aluko; Toni Duggan; Jodie Taylor; Fran Kirby; Ellen White.

Canada squad: Goalkeepers: Erin McLeod; Stephanie Labbe; Karina LeBlanc. Defenders: Emily Zurrer; Kadeisha Buchanan; Camelina Moscato; Robyn Gayle; Rhian Wilkinson; Lauren Sesselmann; Allusha Chapman; Marie-Eve Nault. Midfielders: Kaylyn Kyle; Diana Matheson; Desiree Scott; Sophie Schmidt; Jessie Fleming; Selenia Iacchelli; Ashley Lawrence. Forwards: Josee Belanger; Christine Sinclair; Melissa Tancredi; Jonelle Filigno; Adriana Leon.

With the home crowd behind them, Sampson is anxious ahead of the game that the home support doesn’t sway the decision of the referee. Speaking in his pre-match presser, Sampson regarded Canada as “the most aggressive team in this tournament.” The England manager stated they have a qualified referee in the England camp looking back at previous decisions, before saying: “at least quadruple the number of fouls they’ve actually been penalised for could have been awarded against them.” The Lionesses boss added they “just want a fair crack of the whip from the referee,” but stated “aggression’s part of the game.”

Born in 1982, England manager, Mark Sampson took over the job as England manager from Hope Powell in 2013. Having had spells at Taff’s Well AFC and Bristol Academy AFC, Sampson, 32, finished runners-up to Liverpool in the WSL on the final day of the season, taking them to two FA Cup finals and into UEFA competitions. Sampson has also worked under now Everton manager, Roberto Martinez, working as manager of Swansea’s Centre of Excellence.

VAVEL had the chance to interview Sunderland and England U23 forward, Beth Mead. She told Sophie Scargill that: "Women’s football has come such a long way since I first started my career, we are getting more media interest, which is great. It’s starting to show even at club level, more and more people come to our games and they are enjoying coming and watching and getting involved.”

England have the chance to go one better than their previous World Cup’s, where they have gone out at the Quarter-Final stages on three other occasions. The 2011 World Cup saw England bow out after a 4-3 defeat on penalties by France, after Jill Scott had put England in the lead after 58 minutes. Élise Bussaglia equalised for France three minutes from time, before the two sides played out an extra 30 minutes, before going into penalties.

Winning goal-scorer against Norway, Lucy Bronze came through the ranks of Sunderland, before going on to play for both Everton and Liverpool. Last season, Bronze, 23, moved to Manchester City. During her time at Liverpool, Bronze was awarded the PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year. Making her debut in 2013, the defender has since gone on to appear 20 times for here country, with the 25-yard goal against Norway her third England goal.

England perhaps had the tougher group, with France finishing above Mark Sampson’s side, despite both sides finishing on six points. England opened up their campaign with a 1-0 loss against France, before beating both Colombia and Mexico, 2-1 on both occasions. England’s top goal-scorer at the World Cup, Karen Carney has scored just two goals, in an England side that perhaps haven’t got out of second gear as of yet.

Finishing with four points in their group saw Canada pit their wits against Switzerland in the Round of 16. The only goal of the game came from Canada’s 29-year old, Josée Bélanger. Albeit through luck, the Laval Comets forward took the ball on the bounce, firing past the Swiss ‘keeper, sending the sell-out home crowd into a frenzy.

Canada opened the World Cup with a late victory over China. With 227 and 154 international goals to her name, 32-year old Christine Sinclair secured three points with a goal in the 92nd minute. Canada finished joint top of Group A, only separated by goals scored. Their second game saw Canada and New Zealand battle out a 0-0 draw before their finished their group campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.

Canada - England will be played in front of a sell-out 55,000 crowd, which will surely spur the hosts on, with dreams of lifting the World Cup on home soil – with the BC Stadium the place to achieve such a feat. Can England rain on their parade?

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of Canada - England in the 2015 Women’s World Cup, hosted in Canada. Tonight’s game will take place at the BC Place stadium, home of the Vancouver Whitecaps. Kick off will be at 00:30BST and I’ll be your host this evening, Daniel Pinder.