Score England - Canada in Women's World Cup 2015 (2-1)
02:30 I've been your host, Daniel Pinder this evening/morning, depending on what part of the world you're in. Thank you all for tuning in. Stay tuned for the England - Canada match report, which will follow shortly.

02:27 England's progress to the semi-finals mean they will now face Japan, following their 1-0 victory over Australia earlier in the day.

02:24 THEY'VE DONE IT! England are through to the semi-finals for the first time in their history. They've beaten the hosts, Canada, with two-goals to one. Goals from Jodie Taylor and Lucy Bronze gave England a two goal lead, before Christine Sinclair pulled a goal back.

90+2' Jodie Taylor through on goal, brought down on the edge of the box. Sesselmann only shown a yellow card, despite being the last player.

90' Fourth official has awarded five minutes of added time, yes, FIVE.

87' Just three minutes plus added time for England to hold on! Ball floated over, caught by England's Chamberlain. It's not eary to come on as a substitute goalkeeper in the World Cup quarter final.

81' Huge chance for Canada! Leon, fresh from the bench caused England defence problems, with the ability to run at playes, before Rafferty was forced to clear the ball off the line. England holding on by a thread as Schmidt came close just seconds later. Canada have had 12 shots on goal in comparison to England's seven.

77' Just over 10 minutes for Canada to find an equaliser now. Can they do it? England starting to look a little weary. Canada push on as the attendance is read out - 54,027.

69' Fara Williams floats her free kick in, but it's McLeod again who's there to deny England, as Canada replace Tancredi with 22-year old Leon.

63' This is gearing up to be a great finale, the final 27 minutes. The home crowd getting behind Canada, as you'd expect. England looking nery in defence, not had a real opportunity for some time. Sinclair starting to get in the game a lot more.

60' Great play from England yet again as the ball gets whipped across the goal, Carney controls the ball before getting her shot away, but unfortunately the referee ruled a free kick for handball.

54' Schmidt caught in possession, Jodie Taylor almost scored England's third, but the brilliant McLeod pulled off a brilliant save. You feel a goal is coming soon.

49' England forced into making a change. Chamberlain replacing Bardsley - who seems to have a cut close to her eye.

47' Carney starts the second half like she did the first, almost with a goal. England starting off the better side, Carney shooting from 25-yards, finding the side netting.

46' Canada get the second half underway. All England have to do is keep a clean sheet, and they'll face Japan in the semi-finals.

01:26 Canada have matched England in every area of the pitch, apart from when it comes down to the crucial time - putting the ball in the back of the net. Saying that, John Herdman will be happy with Canada's goal right before half time, using that as a motivator to what will be a key second half.

01:22 In the other quarter-final, Japan beat Australia a goal-to-nil. With Germany and USA facing each other in the first final, the winner of England - Canada will face Japan.

Half Time: England 2-1 Canada

42' GOAL! Canada pull a goal back through Sinclair. She's been dangerous in every game she's played at this years World Cup, and she's capitalised on a Bardsley error, scoring into an empty net.

34' Jodie Tayor was holding her ankle, but that doesn't stop her from asking for the ball, great determination. Remember, this is her first World Cup, at the age of 29.

27' Canada are in real trouble of being on the end of an embarrassment here. Katie Chapman almost heads England into a three-nil lead, rising above her defender, only to see her effort cannon back off the crossbar.

17' Schmidt with the ball in from the left-flank, that's Tancredi's second chance of the game, and she'll be disappointed with that header. Canada could have been back in the game almost straight away. BC Place is urging Canada forward.

14' GOAL! Lucy Bronze has done it again for England! That's two in two now for the right back. Free-kick lofted into the far post, Bronze is there to head it past McLeod. What a start for England.

12' GOAL! Jodie Taylor puts England in the lead, capitalising on a mistake from Canada's Sesselmann, firing her right footed strike across McLeod.

7' Game opens up with England's Carney with a chance down one side, only to be dispossessed by Schmidt. Seconds later, Canada's Tancredi has the ball down the other side on the left flank, cutting inside, firing the game's first real effort just over the crossbar.

4' Both teams looking to gain early possession of the ball. The home crowd getting behind the hosts, as both teams try to get a feel for the ball in the opening stages.

1' England get the game underway, kicking from right to left.

00:23 Teams are out, BC Place is rocking, anthems are currently being played and we're just moments away from kick off in the 2015 Women's World Cup semi final between England and Canada.