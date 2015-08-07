DFB-Pokal round-up: Frankfurt and Darmstadt ease through, Augsburg need extra-time

Both Bundesliga sides in action this evening, FC Augsburg and SV Darmstadt 98, reached the second round of the DFB-Pokal. Darmstadt had no problems at all with their fourth-league opponent SV Erndtebrück winning 5-0, and FSV Frankfurt managed to score twice against Berliner FC Dynamo, who also play in the Regionalliga. FC Augsburg were in action in an away game at Elversberg and managed to seal the win in extra time.

SpVgg Erndtebrück 0-5 SV Darmstadt 98

Marco Sailer netted the opener for the Lilien in the ninth minute, and Dominik Stroh-Engel made it 2-0 for the favourites only one minute later. Erndtebrück managed to hold the score until the 57th minute, when Marcel Heller scored the third goal for the Bundesliga side. Stroh-Engel managed to find the net again soon after, before Konstantin Rausch completed the scoring on his debut.

BFC Dynamo 0-2 FSV Frankfurt

Edmond Kapllani scored the opener after three minutes, giving his team the lead and confidence. Zlatko Dedic made it 2-0 only a few minutes before half-time. In the second half, BFC managed to defend better, but didn't quite create danger for the Frankfurt defense. Tomas Oral's side ran out comfortable winners, in what was a rather uneventful tie.

SpVgg Elversberg 1-3 FC Augsburg (AET)

After a goal-less first half, the underdog surprisingly opened the scoring and were on the verge of an historic win when Kevin Maek made it 1-0 for the hosts in the 52th minute. Time rolled on but Augsburg broke the home side's heart in the 83rd minute, when Raúl Bobadilla scored the equalizer for the Fuggerstädter.

In stoppage time, Markus Obernosterer got his second yellow and made the job for his team mates even more difficult. The inevitable soon happened, as Sascha Mölders (101st) and Tobias Werner (penalty, 109th) scored the important goals for Augsburg, sparing their blushes.