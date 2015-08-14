VfB Stuttgart - 1. FC Köln Preview: Die Geißböcke head south to Swabia

The game between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Köln will be the final encounter on the first Bundesliga matchday of the 2015-16 campaign.

Last year the Billy Goats travelled to Stuttgart on matchday two, sealing a 2-0 win against a harmless and insecure team. New arrival Yuya Osako made it 1-0 after 22 minutes, with Anthony Ujah doubling the score ten minutes later. Following their quick-fire double, Stuttgart found no way to get back into the game and it was a fairly easy afternoon for Köln's defense.

Both teams were very active on the transfer market during the summer break. Stuttgart signed two new goalkeepers, Przemysław Tytoń from PSV Eindhoven and Mitchell Langerak from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund, after established number one Sven Ulreich had announced his move to league champions Bayern Munich.

Furthermore, the Baden-Württemberger signed Jan Kliment from FC Vysočina Jihlava, Philip Heise from 1. FC Heidenheim, Lukas Rupp from SC Paderborn and Emiliano Insúa from Atlético Madrid. The Austrian Kevin Stöger, who is not a relative from Köln's coach, joined the club after being on loan at 1. FC Kaiserslautern for one year.

The Geißböcke had to compensate for the moves of Kevin Wimmer, who joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and Anthony Ujah, who decided to leave the club for Werder Bremen. Jörg Schmadtke and his team signed Anthony Modeste from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Leonardo Bittencourt from Hannover 96 and Miloš Jojić from Borussia Dortmund.

Furthermore, Dominique Heintz from 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Frederik Sørensen from Juventus joined the club to reinforce the full-back position: Mergim Mavraj and Dominic Maroh are injured at the moment.

Simon Zoller re-joined the team after spending half a year at 1. FC Kaiserslautern on loan. Maurice Exslager, Roman Golobart and Bruno Nascimento also came back from their loans, but don't seem to have a future at the club.

Key players

Last year, Köln's defense was very strong. But with the signings of Leonardo Bittencourt and Miloš Jojić have strengthened the creative part of the attack. Both players can play an important role in the attacking game.

For Stuttgart, Alexandru Maxim, who has extended his contract until 2019, will be important, as well as Daniel Ginczek who had a very good game in Stuttgart's unexpected 4-2 win against Premier League giants Manchester City.

Referee

Wolfgang Stark will be the match official. The man from Landshut is a FIFA referee and has a lot of experience, being part of the team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2012 European Championships in Poland and Ukraine.

Team news

New signing Mitchell Langerak will be missing due to a torn muscle fibre, while Antonio Rüdiger, who is rumoured to be leaving the club, won't be available due to a meniscal operation. Serey Dié will not play any part with torn muscle fibre in the hip. Effzeh are only without Dominic Maroh and Mergim Mavraj.

Predicted line-ups

VfB Stuttgart: Tyton; Klein, Baumgartl, Hlousek, Insua; Didavi, Gentner, Gruezo, Kostic; Harnik, Ginczek.

1. FC Köln: Horn; Olkowski, Sörensen, Heintz, Hector; Lehmann; Risse, Osako, Gerhardt, Bittencourt; Modeste.