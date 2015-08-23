Score Fiorentina - AC Milan in Serie A 2015 (2-0)

22:40. That wraps up the coverage of Fiorention - AC Milan! La Viola the worthy victors here as questions continue to be asked of the Rossoneri. Thanks for following, and be sure to stay tuned for more Serie A Live Commentaries throughout the 2015-16 season.

22:39. "My teams have a basic principle: to always improve." Encouraging words from Paulo Sousa, who will be thrilled with the way his side siezed the initiative and made a great start to their campaign.

22:37. "The referee? I will not comment," he added "You have to accept the decisions."

22:35. Finally Fiorentina manager Paulo Sousa has given his post match reaction. "A very good performance. It was an important game for us, we always want to improve."

22:30. Milan boss Sinisa Mihajlovic has potentially thrown water on the Balotelli rumour fire, claiming he hasn't spoken to the forward and that it is "market talk."

22:28. The Slovenian forward, who was a catalyst for his team's win tonight, added: "With Sousa we become more solid. We hope to win more applause."

22:24. Fiorentina's Josip Ilicichad this to say after the game: "This is just the beginning. We hope to continue this way, it's too early to make judgements on this team."

22:22. "Fiorentina deserved this win." Praise from the Milan coach as we await the comments of Paulo Sousa.

22:20. Mihajlovic also not biting on comments regarding the referee Valeri. "I don't speak about the referees. The game was balanced before the red card and after that we had to defend."

22:18. Sinisa Mihajlovic very quick to be critical on his side today. "As Vujadom Boskov used to say, if the midfield plays well, the whole team plays well. and today it didn't."

22:15. AC Milan are sat second from bottom with only Carpi below them. Empoli, Juventus, Genoa, Atalanta, Napoli, Frosinone and Bologna the other sides to lose in the first round.

22:10. Following the victory, Fiorentina find themselves sat in third place behind Sampdoria and Chievo Verona. The other teams to win on matchday 1 were Lazio, Sassuolo, Torino, Inter, Palermi and Udinese.

22:05. As we wait for the managers to give their post match views, an interesting statistic is that Milan have just suffered their biggest opening day defeat in over 30 years.

21:57. Fiorentina also had 85% pass accuracy, 6% more than their opponents, while on the defensive end of the game they had a 75% tackle success and 25 interceptions.

21:55. The stats don't lie for this game. Fiorentina having seven shots on target to Milan's zero, with 59% possession and 437 passes completed (as opposed to Milan's 275).

21:50. The first goal was simply unstoppable; a 30 yards free kick of the very best calibre from Marcos Alonso. The second a calm penalty by Josip Ilicic, compunding Milan's misery on the night.

21:48. Of course it was always an uphill task for Mihajlovic's men following the red card to Rodrigo Ely, and Fiorentina utilised the man advantage perfectly.

21:45. Paulo Sousa's team were superb on the night really, playing good football and doing the right things all over the pitch.

21:42. A real humbling here for AC Milan as Fiorentina run rings around the new-look Rossoneri.

FULL TIME: FIORENTINA 2-0 AC MILAN (ALONSO 38', ILICIC 56' pen)

90': Four minutes added. Fiorentina continue to absorb any attempts at Milan pressure.

87': Chance! Cerci feeds Giacomo Bonaventura, however he shoots well over after taking a touch to steady himself.

86': "Oles" ring out from the Fiorentina crowd as they pass the ball around. Milan aren't getting back into this game any time soon.

81': Substitution: Matias Fernandez on > Federico Bernardeschi off.

79': That ends a frustrating night for Bacca as he is replaced by Cerci. Fiorentina just knocking the ball around here, should be a formality now.

78': Substitution: Alessio Cerci on > Carlos Bacca off.

76': Carlos Bacca, who has been feeding off scraps all night, has a hooked shot from a narrow angle easily saved.

71': Sinisa Mihajlovic having words with the fourth official. He feels his side have been hard done by in terms of decision in this game.

70': Substitution: Antonio Nocerino on > Andrea Bertolacci off.

70': Chance! Gilberto Jr., who has been dynamic on the flank all game, charged down a loose ball but shoots straight at Lopez from the edge of the box.

68': A standing ovation for Slovenian forward Josip Ilicic who has been superb today for the home team. With just over 20 minutes left, can Milan force their way back into this game?

67': Substitution: Mario Suarez on > Josip Ilicic.

62': Chance! Astori makes a vital interception to deny Luiz Adriano as his mistake put Fiorentina under pressure.

61': Antonelli blazes a shot wide from the left corner of the box. The official attendance tonight is confirmed as 33,904.

59': Substitution: Davide Astori on > Facunda Roncaglia off.

58': Upon replay, the penalty seems harsh on Romagnoli, but Ilicic drew the foul and slotted home the spot kick to the right hand side. Lopez guessed the correct way, yet had no chance of reaching the perfectly placed shot.

56': Everything is unfolding for Milan here in Florence. Alessio Romagnoli committs the foul, earning a yellow in the process, and Ilicic takes care of business as he converts the penalty.

56': GOAL! FIORENTINA 2-0 AC MILAN - ILICIC (PENALTY)

55': PENALTY TO FIORENTINA!

53': Chance! Diego Lopez saved from Ilicic as he was put through by Bernardeschi with only the 'keeper to beat.

52': Antonelli wins a corner after his ball from the byline was blocked.

50': Mattia De Sciglio shoots over from outside the box. The right-back isn't known for his shooting ability, and that was clearly demonstrated with that effort.

47': Bertolacci stays down after a collision on the right side. It looks like the Italian has injured his shoulder.

46': Back underway here at the Artemio Franchi!

HT: This is a real test of character for AC Milan, who registered just three shots in the game, the lowest of any Serie A team in the evening round of games.

HT: Marcos Alonso's 30 yard free kick is the score currently separating the sides at half time, and what a strike it was.

HT: In truth, none of the Milan team have looked at all comfortable on the ball, while Fiorentina have looked energetic, creative and composed.

HT: The red card for Rodrigo Ely is obviously the talking point as Marcos Alonso despatched the resulting free kick, compunding the misery for the visiting Milan side.

HT: Sinisa Mihalovic's side having a tough opening 45 minutes in Florence as Fiorentina under Sousa have looked threatening but organised.

HT: FIORENTINA 1-0 AC MILAN (ALONSO 38')

45+1': A poor Bertolacci delivery from a promising free kick situation should be the last chance of the half.

44': Chance! Gilberto Jr. delivers a brilliant ball towards Bernardeschi who is just beaten to it. The resulting corner is cleared.

43': All Fiorentina as expected with the man advantage. Mihajlovic's side need half time to regroup after a nightmare first half.

39': Substitution: Cristian Zapata on > Keisuke Honda off.

38': Alonso with an amazing free kick from 30 yards! An inch perfect strike that dipped right at the end past Lopez into the top left corner.

38': GOAL! FIORENTINA 1-0 AC MILAN - MARCOS ALONSO

36': The yellow card was given for bundling over Kalinic. Bonaventura booked in the protests.

36': RED CARD: Rodrigo Ely, who was booked in the early stages, gets a second yellow card!

35': Alonso getting plenty of space on the Fiorentina left, a move generated by him ends with Gilberto Jr. shooting over from range.

33': Honda wins a corner on the left side. The Japan international hasn't been frightened of getting on the ball in the opening stages. Tatarusanu claims the corner easily.

31': Roncaglia in the book for a very rash challenge. This game is getting feisty.

30': Chance! Bonaventura had to make it 1-0 as he has a free header at the far post from six yards out. However, he heads into the ground and over the bar somehow!

26': Luiz Adriano caught offside as Milan seem intent to build out from the back as much as possible.

23': Bonaventura brought down by Valero who is lucky to escape a booking as the midfielder turned away from him towards the box.

21': Alonso shoots wide from a narrow angle on the volley. Milan looking nervous and Fiorentina beginning to exploit that.

20': Chance! Kalinic raced through one-on-one between Ely and Romagnoli, but Diego Lopez denies him with a crucial low save!

19': Nice interchange between Ilicic and Gilberto Jr., however the winger is penalised for a foul on Antonelli as he looked to run through on goal.

15': Chance! Carlos Bacca steals the ball after a slack pass from Alonso, but he shoots over with little support from Luiz Adriano.

15': Chance! The free kick somehow breaks to Bonaventura around 12 yards out, and Tomovic blocks his effort for a corner; a vital interception. The corner is cleared comfortably.

14': Milan enjoying more possession now as Bacca and Honda come into the game, the former winning a free kick 30 yards out following an obstruction.

10': Ilicic strikes the free kick high and wide from 25 yards.

9': Yellow: Rodrigo Ely penalised for a trip on Kalinic as the forward looked to be heading through on goal.

6': Chance! The corner is cleared and Fiorentina break. Diego Lopez is yards off his line and Josip Ilicic almost catches him out. Tipped for a corner, which is eventually caught by Lopez.

5': This time Honda does win a corner as his cross is blocked behind by Roncaglia.

5': Carlos Bacca unlucky not to win a corner for Milan after good work on the right by Mattia De Sciglio.

3': A couple of early fouls on Carlos Bacca and Luiz Adriano setting the early tone.

1': Fiorentina kick us off! We are underway!

19:45. There is an electric atmosphere in Tuscany tonight at a sold out Artemio Franchi. Just seconds away from kick-off.

19:43. The teams are out on the pitch here in Florence as we are just moments away from kick-off. Fiorentina wearing their all purple home kit, while Milan are in their all white change strip.

19:40. Nicola Kalinic will be vital for Fiorentina this season also. The forward joined from Dnipro, and starts tonight in a big game situation.

19:37. Carlos Bacca is a man who is expected to produce great things this season. The €30million man won the Europa League in consecutive years at Sevilla, and will be aiming for the Capocannoniere title this season.

19:35. With just ten minutes until kick-off, the teams are going through their final preparations before the big game. Juventus have already suffered defeat in the opening matchday, losing 1-0 to Udinese, so Fiorentina and Milan will be eager to avoid defeat and stride towards the top.

19:32. STAT: In all Serie A encounters between the two teams, Milan have won 68 of the 150 meetings, losing 41 and drawing 41, so home advantage will be crucial for Fiorentina.

19:30. STAT: Fiorentina have hosted 75 matches against AC Milan in Serie A. The record favours the home team, with the Florence side picking up 30 wins and losing 24, with 21 draws.

19:26. Multiple outlets speculate the deal will be a year long loan deal with an option to buy upon the expiry of his spell. No fee has yet been reported, but it is believed Liverpool will pay 50% of the striker's wages.

19:24. The Italian international scored 30 goals in 54 appearances including 12 assists in his first spell with il Diavolo, and initial opinion amongst Milan supporters seems divided about a return as he has struggled since leaving the club.

19:22. Back to the slightly more natural, the news coming out of AC Milan today has been about a possible return of Mario Balotelli. Sky reported that the Liverpool striker had met with Milan CEO Adriano Galliani and manager Sinisa Mihajlovic expressing a desire to return.

19:20. The Artemio Franchi is perhaps most famously known for a mass UFO sighting that took place in 1954 during a game between Fiorentina and local rivals Pistoiese. A group of cigar-shaped objects flew over the stadium as around 10,000 spectators fell silent in amazement, according to reports.

19:17. The stadium opened in 1931 and had its most recent renovation back in 1990 in time for the FIFA World Cup being hosted in Italy. Three Group A games were held there, between the United States, Austria and Czechoslovakia, plus the quarter-final between Argentina and Yugoslavia.

19:15. Tonight's game will be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, a stadium with a capacity of 47,282.

19:09. Perhaps one or two surprises in the Fiorentina selection by Paulo Sousa, as new signing Mario Suarez starts on the bench alongside Davide Astori, another new recruit. Influential players in Babacar and Rossi will keep Milan on their toes until the very last whistle for sure.

19:07. FIORENTINA SUBSTITUTES: Vecino, Rebic, Astori, M. Fernandez, Fazzi, M. Suarez, Basanta, Rossi, Pasqual, Lezzerini, Babacar, Sepe.

19:02. A strong bench for the red-and-black of AC Milan, including a host of Italian internationals and strong attacking options.

19:01. AC MILAN SUBSTITUTES: Abbiati, Donnarumma, Abate, Calabria, Paletta, Zapata, Nocerino, Montolivo, Poli, Suso, Cerci, Matri.

18:59. As expected, it is the new signing Kalinic up front for the side in purple, while Roncaglia gets the start at CB as anticipated.

18:57. The hosts Fiorentina lining up with a strange formation, but having to shake things up after losing a couple of key pieces, including Savic in the defence.

18:55. FIORENTINA TEAM (3-4-3): Tatarusanu; Roncaglia, G.Rodriguez, Tomovic; Gilberto, Borja Valero, Badelj, M.Alonso; Bernardeschi, Ilicic, Kalinic.

18:51. The new centre-back additions in Rodrigo Ely and Alessio Romagnoli also start tonight in a new-look Milan outfit that features just three players who started against Lazio in the 2014-15 season opener.

18:50. So AC Milan line up as expected in a 4-3-1-2, with new signings Bertolacci, Bacca and Luiz Adriano all featuring in the starting eleven.

18:49. AC MILAN TEAM (4-3-1-2): Lopez; De Sciglio, Ely, Romagnoli, Antonelli; Bonaventura, De Jong, Bertolacci; Honda; Bacca, Adriano.

18:47. We are just under an hour from the big kick-off between La Viola and il Rossoneri as both teams look to convey their European intentions with a positive start to the season. Team news will follow shortly.

18:45. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Fiorentina - AC Milan at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

New midfield signings Andrea Bertolacci was in similar high spirits heading into the game following his move from Roma. He told Tuttosport that “it was really easy to settle in with the players and staff members” and controversially added that he has “reach the top - the biggest club in Italy.” Speaking of coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, Bertolacci added that the Serb has “given us responsibilities” and that he is sure he will “find the right words for every match.”

Fiorentina captain Manuel Pasqual is ready for the new season and firmly believes his team can achieve a positive result against AC Milan in the season opener. “We plan to put Milan on the back foot”, he told reporters at the pre-game press conference, “I am sure we can beat them.” He thanks ex-manager Vincenzo Montella for his hard work, but admitted the team have “turned a corner” and that they are “already putting new ideas into practice.”

Jeremy Menez will be missing for the Rossoneri of AC Milan as his back continues to cause problems. This should guarantee starts for Bacca and Luiz Adriano, with Japan international Keisuke Honda likely to occupy the Trequartista position behind those two.

Facundo Roncaglia should get the start at CB, filling the void left by Stefan Savic. New signing Kalinic should start up front, with Rossi reduced to the bench after coming back from his latest long-term knee injury.

AC Milan Predicted XI: Lopez, De Sciglio, Mexes, Romagnoli, Antonelli, Bonaventura, De Jong, Bertolacci, Honda, Bacca, Adriano.

Fiorentina Predicted XI: Tatarusanu, Tomovic, Rodriguez, Astori, Pasqual, Valero, Suarez, Bernardeschi, Fernandez, Ilicic, Kalinic.

For AC Milan, it is all eyes on Carlos Bacca this season as a real candidate for the Capocannoniere title (top scorer in Serie A). Joining after a two-year spell at Sevilla where he won the Europa League twice, scoring 34 in 71, Bacca has the potential to take the league by storm and cause havoc for defences. His €30million fee will only seem expensive if he doesn't score goals, and the Colombian seems destined to score wherever he goes.

A player to watch not just in this game but throughout the season for Fiorentina will be Giuseppe Rossi. When he is fit, there is no doubt he is one of the best in the league, but consistent health has been a real issue since his move from Villarreal in 2013 as he has played just 22 games for Fiorentina since then. However, in that half a season he bagged 16 goals, showing the capability that the New Jersey born forward possesses.

As mentioned previously, AC Milan were nothing short of dismal in 2014-15, finishing a lowly 10th as they won just 13 games out of 38. Despite starting the season very well, they quickly tailed off under club legend Pippo Inzaghi’s leadership, before eventually being eliminated from European competition. They have signed some big players this summer though, including Carlos Bacca from Europa League winners Sevilla, Luiz Adriano from Shakhtar Donetsk, plus Andrea Bertolacci and Alessio Romagnoli from Roma.

For Fiorentina, it will be a case of following up exactly what they did last season with another assertive campaign. They finished 4th in 2014-15, winning 18 games and scoring 61 goals as they quickly gained a reputation as an entertaining side who was tough to beat on their day. Vincenzo Montella was however sacked at the end of the season as the team had failed to move up from their standing in three seasons. The Florence side have added to their team over the summer with the much needed acquisition of Mario Suarez from Atletico Madrid, as well as loaning Davide Astori from Cagliari for the defence and adding forward depth in Nikola Kalinic from Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk.

Sinisa Mihajlovic, who became coach of AC Milan this summer, has been optimistic about his side’s chances this season after a 10th place finish last term. The Serb stated “Our goal is to reach the top three. We know it will be difficult, as the teams are reinforced, but with the purchases of Luiz Adriano, Bertolacci and Bacca we made a good team.”

Paulo Sousa has given Fiorentina fans a reason to be excited heading into the 2015-16 season, stating that he sees “character” from his team and a “squad that wants to give it’s all to make the city and the purple shirt even more proud.” He reiterated that his side were clear about the objectives for this season, adding that his team “all have this desire.”

When the two sides met last season it was Fiorentina who had the better as they took four points from Milan. In the first encounter at the San Siro back in October 2014, the game ended 1-1 as a Nigel de Jong opener was cancelled out by a goal after the hour by Juan Cuadrado. At the Artemio Franchi in March 2015, La Viola ran out 2-1 winners, again coming from behind as goals from Gonzalo and Joaquin scored in the 83rd and 89th minutes respectively to rule out a Destro strike. In the last 20 games between the two teams Milan have the better record, winning nine, drawing five and losing six.

The visitors for this clash, AC Milan, were in competitive action on Monday night as they saw off Perugia in the third round of the Coppa Italia. Finishing so low last season meant they entered the competition at an unusually early stage, but the players stepped up as goals from Keisuke Honda and Luiz Adriano before the half hour mark sealed a comfortable 2-0 win at the San Siro.

In Fiorentina’s last match, they defeated Greek Super League side Iraklis in Alghero at the Stadio Mariotti by a scoreline of 2-1. Nikola Kalinic opened the scoring as he stabbed home a rebound, before Perrone equalised for the Greek side with a tidy finish. Josip Ilicic stepped up and gave Fiorentina the win though, with a sweet strike from distance as the side in purple walked away winners.

Fiorentina have had a very good preseason campaign to head into the Serie A campaign with a great deal of momentum. Despite losing 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in their first summer game, La Viola have since won five on the bounce, including wins over Benfica (penalties), Barcelona (2-1) and Chelsea (1-0) in the International Champions Cup. Victories against Lucchese and Iraklis followed, meaning the side from Florence are in the swing of this heading into this game.

Good evening everyone, I’m Oliver Fisher, and this is VAVEL UK’s live text commentary of Fiorentina - AC Milan in Serie A. Kick-off is set for 19:45pm here in Florence, Italy. It promises to be an entertaining spectacle between two very good teams in the first game of the campaign for Fiorentina and AC Milan. I’ll be here to provide live match commentary throughout. Be sure to continue to follow for a preview to the match.