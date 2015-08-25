Demirbay completes loan move to Fortuna Düsseldorf

Kerem Demirbay has completed his loan move to rejoin 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf from Hamburger SV.

The 22-year-old told the club's website he's "very happy to be here" and is "looking forward to concentrating on the football," whilst the most important this "is to integrate myself in the new team."

Demirbay will wear the number 23 and will take part in first team training for the first time tomorrow. Fortuna's sporting director, Rachid Azzouzi, said that "I'm very sure that he will improve our team will his excellent quality."

Journey to Fortuna Düsseldorf via Dortmund

Demirbay was born in Herten in North Rhine-Westphalia and started playing football at the age of six for the youth side of FC Schalke 04. After playing for SG Wattenscheid 09 and Borussia Dortmund, where he made 28 appearances in the second team, scoring twice, the German of Turkish origin joined Hamburger SV in 2013.

After spending one year at Hamburg where he only made three appearances for the first team, Demirbay was then loaned out to 2. Bundesliga side 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the 2014-15 campaign, where he played 22 matches, scoring one goal. Despite an impressive season, the youngster failed to help his side achieve promotion, finishing fourth in the 2. Bundesliga.

Demirbay was in the German squad for the U-21 European Cup, but didn't play a single minute in any of the four matches as Germany's road ended in a 0-5 defeat against Portugal. He also made some appearances for Turkish youth teams, but cannot play official games as he doesn't have a Turkish passport.

Will Demirbay be able to fire his new side up?

Fortuna Düsseldorf have made a disappointing start in the 2. Bundesliga season, finding themselves back on the 17th place with only one point out of four games.