Paletta nearing Atalanta switch

Gabriel Paletta is, according to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, close to securing a move to Atalanta from AC Milan.

Sinisa Mihajlovic has yet to feature the Italian-Argentine in his plans, and as such the central defender has been made available.

Having played his youth career at Banfield, Paletta became the second Argentine to play for Liverpool, before he moved to Boca Juniors after just eight appearances for the Merseyside club.

He moved to Parma in 2010, playing over 130 times for the club before signing for AC Milan in February 2015 as Parma suffered significant financial turmoil and were forced to sell their assets.

Atalanta achieve much needed defensive reinforcement

After losing Yohan Benalouane to Leicester City in the summer, Atalanta have since required an extra defender to add solidity to the back-line.

In a team anticipated by many to struggle in 2015-16 under new coach Edy Reja, La Dea will need all the help they can get to make themselves hard to beat.

That being said, they defended well against the other side in blue-and-black in Roberto Mancini's Inter Milan side, losing by a slender 1-0 scoreline thanks to a 90th minute Stevan Jovetic strike, having gone down to ten men with a chunk of time left.

At 6ft3', Paletta is a real arial presence and a decisive tackler, something which will be of great use to Reja and his side.

Milan trying to move pieces?

According to the Gazzetta report, Atalanta were also offered Frenchman Philippe Mexes, but the Nerazzurri didn't want to bring him in.

Add to this the constant rumours of Alex's impending departure, and it appears obvious that Milan are wanting to shed some defensive weight as they aim for big things in this campaign.

Nevertheless, Paletta being the defender to leave first will likely upset Milanisti, who in the most part agreed he was the one solid defender in a dismal end to the 2014-15 season.