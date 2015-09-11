Philipp Lahm to retire before 2018 World Cup

Former Germany international and captain, Philipp Lahm, has declared that he will be retiring in 2018 before the World Cup in Russia.

The Bayern Munich skipper retired from international football last year after winning the 2014 World Cup. The legendary Bayern defender has played 436 games in all competitions for the Bavarian side and has scored 13 goals in the process.

During his time at the reigning German champions, he has won one Champions League trophy and seven Bundesliga titles. The near ever-present defender, who has converted into a defensive midfielder in recent years, also had a two year loan stint with VfB Stuttgart during 2003-2005 to pick up some much needed experience. He made 71 appearances and scoring 3 goals with the Swabians.

Lahm makes his position clear

Lahm told Sport Bild Magazine: "Once again, it is most clear to me that I am going to finish [my career] in 2018."

After "a few months off", Lahm expects to return to Bayern "in some capacity", although he says he cannot see himself moving into coaching.

The 31-year-old will have another three years to try and add to his Bundesliga titles, he has only one fewer than Bastian Schweinsteiger and he will be hoping to break that record.

"It's good for me to be able to prepare for a definite date," he added. "With the national team I prepared myself for my farewell, that is why I am still 100 per cent behind the decision and have never regretted it," said Lahm.

It will be very difficult to replace to replace Lahm in the Bayern Munich line-up as he has been a stalwart for a number of years in their successful sides. This coincides with the sale of Schweinsteiger, so it will add extra emphasis on trying to add quality to the squad to replace such great and esteemed players.