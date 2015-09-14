Manchester City - Juventus Preview: Group favourites tango in opening game

Juventus will be desperate to win their first Champions League since 1996, and they face on of the toughest starts to their campaign possible, travelling to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men have started their Serie A season poorly with no wins in their first three games. Only a late penalty from Paulo Dybala saved their blushes at home to Chievo Verona on the weekend.

The Old Lady usually only lose around two games in a full season, let alone in the first month, so Allegri’s reshaping of the squad looks to be a bigger task than it originally seemed.

Juventus’ start to the season has left plenty of questions over the identity of Allegri’s new-look side and over his job security, as he heads into a game which could already help make or break the belief in his and his new signings abilities.

The clash with Manchester City comes at what could be the perfect or even the worst time, with the visitors in desperate need of an uplift as pressure on The Old Lady hots up. A win could be what the new signings need to kick-start their Juventus careers and push them onto another Champions League title push. A defeat would heap more pressure on them and their manager as the high expectations have so far been let down by Italy’s most decorated club.

Strikers Mario Mandžukić and Alvaro Morata are yet to get off the mark this season as Juventus have only scored one goal from open play this season so far, they’ve scored two in total with Dybala grabbing them both.

Team News

To compound Allegri's woes, he lost key man Claudio Marchisio to a thigh injury at half-time and the Italy international midfielder is regarded as a major doubt. Fellow thigh injury victim Sami Khedira, meanwhile, remains sidelined and is yet to make his competitive debut for Juventus since his move from Real Madrid.

With Dybala firing two in his first three league games, he’ll be key to any sort of Juventus success as he’s expected to lead the line with Morata again.

With Paul Pogba heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester City in the summer, all eyes will be on him at the Etihad.

New signing Alex Sandro who arrived from FC Porto will continue at left back, Allegri then has a choice of Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci for the two starting centre back positions.

New loan signing from Chelsea Juan Cuadrado will be eager to feature and impress as he shows watchers of the Premier League exactly what he can do.

David Silva missed the trip to Crystal Palace due to an ankle problem, while Raheem Sterling was a late withdrawal after picking up a hamstring strain, but Pellegrini is hopeful that the attacking duo will be fit. Pablo Zabaleta (knee) and Fabian Delph (hamstring), meanwhile, will definitely be unavailable for the hosts, while promising youngster Kelechi Iheanacho – who netted a late winner against Palace – is not eligible.

Form

Manchester City: W/W/W/W/W

Juventus: L/L/D

Head-to-head

The last two meetings came in the 2010 Europa League, both ending in 1-1 draws. The game in Manchester saw Jo earn City a draw after Niccolò Giannetti gave Juventus the lead before half time. The reverse fixture in Turin saw Vincenzo Iaquinta’s early strike cancelled out before Adam Johnson before the break.