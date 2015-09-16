La Liga team of the week: Round Three

The league's current champions, Barcelona, are the only side that've won their first three games of the campaign - having come from behind against title challengers Atlético Madrid to prevail with a slender 2-1 victory.

Lionel Messi, who barely trained all week in the build-up ahead of their clash on Saturday evening, came off the substitutes' bench and scored a vital winner for Luis Enrique's men. A perfectly-timed goal too, after he announced the arrival of his newborn baby, Mateo.

Barça's main rivals in Real Madrid, thrashed a rather poor Espanyol side with an emphatic scoreline of six goals to nil. Cristiano Ronaldo scored an eyewatering five of those six, breaking the history books to become the club's all-time top goal-scorer in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao managed their first victory of the season, with a comfortable 3-1 win over Getafe - who've yet to pick up a single point from their opening fixtures. Villarreal are still undefeated, as they took all three points in a convincing display away against Granada - whilst Deportivo were victors against Rayo Vallecano on Monday night.

Levante and Sevilla shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Friday evening, whilst Malaga and Eibar endured a goal-less affair. Valencia and Real Betis also recorded their first victories of the new term, with respective 1-0 scorelines over Sporting Gijon and Real Sociedad respectively.

Match of the weekend

Amongst all of this though, the match of the weekend was undoubtedly the Celta Vigo-Las Palmas fixture. The game ended in a six-goal thriller, despite the visitors going down to ten men after just 10 minutes on the referee's watch. They conceded twice in the first-half, but managed to show mental toughness in the face of adversity and earned a hard-fought point in the process.

The defence

In goal, Valencia goalkeeper Jaume. He made his league debut, and it was certainly one to remember. Not only did he keep a clean sheet, but he also made some fine saves as well, having impressed during the international break in training.

The two full-backs: Joao Cancelo (Valencia) and Marcelo (Real). The latter was an easy choice, successfully playing the most passes, ball recoveries and tackles for Madrid as they cruised to victory and grabbed a clean sheet in the process.

Meanwhile, Cancelo. He was the defensive spearhead on the flank for Los Che, having made the most headed clearances, ball recoveries and general clearances - literally on hand whenever there was a sniff of danger. Going forward, Joao provided sufficient attacking threats too. He completed three take-ons out of his four, and made 13 successful passes in the final third, with a 86% completion rate.

The centre-back pairing, Aymen Abdennour and Ivan Ramis finish up the defensive side of things within the team. Ramis, was Eibar's star man - making a plethora of interceptions and crucial clearances to ensure they've started the season off in an impressive nature.

Abdennour on the other hand, seems to have settled into life in Spain rather quickly following his big-money switch from AS Monaco earlier in the summer. Having made seven ball recoveries, four tackles and seven interceptions, the stats do not lie for a towering defender who utilises his skills to frustrating effect for opposition attackers to try and get past him.

In midfield

To start off the midfield trio, we have Andrés Iniesta. Barça's maestro was excellently balanced - both going forward and defensively for his side too, when they needed it most against a tenacious Atlético side, who traditionally love to control possession in midfield and give their opposition no time on the ball.

Having made the most passes in the final third throughout the whole game, the 31-year-old also completed all three of his tackles, which just reiterates the fact that he's content with doing his defensive duties for the greater good of the team itself, and he's much more than a one-dimensional player too.

Next up, Daniel Wass. The versatile utility man, who can play in defence as well as midfield, put in a tireless shift to help Celta Vigo get themselves in-front. Having netted a goal for himself, completing the third highest amount of passes from his team, as well as making important tackles and interceptions when called upon, he is more than deserving of his place in this week's Team of the Week.

Last but not least in midfield, a forgotten man. Casemiro - the talented Brazilian who has seemed to have fallen off the radar in recent years after signing a lucrative deal with Real back in 2013. Having completed the same amount of tackles as both Sergio Ramos and Pepe (with six), he made sure his passing was not too complicated and was an efficient worker within the side, doing his best to assert his credentials with an impressionable manager in charge; Rafa Benitez.

The front three

On the right wing, Messi occupies the spot nicely. Having scored the match-winning goal against Atlético in a high-intensity situation, he certainly made the difference after being introduced into the fray with thirty minutes remaining against Diego Simeone's men. Having completed eight out of 11 take-ons, as well as creating two chances in that same space of time, it makes you wonder - how much he could have done if he started!

To his left, Cristiano Ronaldo. It'd be silly not to include the Portuguese superstar, who was integral in helping fire Real to victory against a lacklustre Espanyol side - taken apart by his individual brilliance. All of his shots on-target, were goals. Says a lot, doesn't it.

Last but certainly not least, the centre-forward. An impressive brace by Aduriz ensured Bilbao ran out winners over Getafe, to secure their first three points of the new campaign; they'll be hoping for more of the same from the experienced Spanish forward, who certainly loves to score goals.

An under-rated striker, he's 34-years-old and notched up 26 goals in all competitions last term. If he replicates that type of goal-scoring form this season, who knows where the Basque side will end up?